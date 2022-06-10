White Pine Trail, a favorite among local cyclists

Memorial Day. You remember it — hot, windy, and lots of traffic. Not ideal for a bike ride. But Cyndy and I wanted to get out on our road bikes. Faced with conditions like this, we headed for the White Pine Trail.
Starting in Cadillac, the trail runs 92 miles south to finish at Ann Street in Grand Rapids. Much of it passes through forest land which provides welcome shade and the thick foliage acts as an effective wind block. Closed to all motorized vehicles, except for snowmobiles, the only users are cyclists and foot traffic.
Following what was once a railroad line that ceased operation in the 1980s, the track bed that would become the White Pine Trail was first transferred to the Michigan Department of Transportation. By 1994, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources owned the land and began removing track to create a recreational trail.
The surface was cinders and packed gravel until about 2006 when the section running 16 miles from Cadillac to Leroy was paved. Until two weeks ago, there was a .4-mile section of the White Pine between Leroy and Reed City that was packed gravel.
Scott Slavin of the DNR who oversees the trail told me that that has just been paved so riders starting in Cadillac will now have a hard surface for the entire 40 mile ride from Cadillac to Big Rapids.
If you’re starting from the Cadillac area you can park in town in the parking lot along the lake just south of the Rotary Pavilion or you can move about two miles up the pathway to the trailhead off East 44 Road (Hector Road). Here there’s a bathroom and parking for several dozen cars.
Starting from Cadillac, much of the first mile is a gentle but persistent uphill. If you’d like to avoid that, begin from the trailhead off East 44 Road. From there about a mile in, you’ll pass under a tunnel going under M115. Several years ago while returning from a trip out to Leroy, the sky grew dark as a massive black thunderhead suddenly appeared. It erupted in an explosion of booms, lightning flashes, and a monsoon that instantly drenched us. Just behind me, a tree slammed down across the trail. The four of us, Cyndy, our daughter Betsy, Janet McKellop and I frantically pedaled, finally reaching the tunnel which sheltered us until the storm passed.
The 115 tunnel is the only man made overhead covering until you reach one just past the village of Leroy
The trail scenery alternates between woods and fields and meadows dotted with deer blinds. This is probably not a good choice for cycling in the weeks after the November 15 deer season opener.
During the winter the trail gets heavy use by snowmobilers as well as some fat bikers.
For those hoping to ride it on a road bike, it may take until April to become clear of ice as the packed snow, especially in shaded areas, may linger.
Rides in April and May are an audio delight as the wetlands are filled with frogs peeping and shrieking their mating calls.
The lowlands are also a haven for beaver.
Just after you pass under Highway 131, look to the northeast and you’ll see a large beaver lodge, that is no longer in use as evidenced by the plants growing on it.
Further down the trail, closer to Tustin, look to the east across flooded wetland and you’ll see a beaver lodge that’s as big as a Volkswagen. At another point there’s perhaps a dozen fallen aspen and poplar trees, the stumps, chewed to a point, indicate that it was beavers and not high winds that toppled these trees.
It was here that on one occasion we had to stop and carry our bikes over two trees that blocked the trail.
Volunteers, many of them associated with the Friends of the White Pine group, using equipment provided by the DNR, sweep,mow and clear brush along the trail as well as remove small fallen trees.
The DNR removes larger trees from the trail and attends to trail damage caused by erosion and tree roots pushing up the pavement.
A couple miles north of Tustin there is a stretch marked with signs saying “Rough Trail” that should navigated carefully on a bike.
In the winter the Cadillac Winter Promotions group grooms the trail for snowmobilers.
While serious cyclists may peddle to Reed City, Big Rapids, or on toward Grand Rapids, most coming from Cadillac, go to Tustin or add another 4 ½ miles to reach Leroy on their out-and-back excursions.
The 11.7 ( or 9 ½ mile one-way trip from the 44 Mile Road trailhead) ride out to Tustin is probably the most popular tour. There’s a park and an Porta-John at the trailhead in Tustin.
If you’re tired of battling wind or traffic on the roads, a bike tour on the White Pine Trail might be just right for you.
