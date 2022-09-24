EVART — First there was jubilation on the Evart sidelines and among the large crowd of Wildcat fans in the packed home bleachers.
Then there was stunned silence and a sense of disbelief.
Instead of Evart scoring on its final play of the game on second-and-goal from the 9-yard line with less than 10 seconds showing on the game clock and pulling ahead of visiting Beal City in the battle for first place in the Highland Conference race, it was the Aggies celebrating a tense 26-21 victory.
On the crucial final play, quarterback Preston Wallace found slippery junior receiver Dakobe White in the flats and it appeared at first that White had eluded an Aggie defender and crossed into the end zone with what would have been the game-winning score.
But the referee, who was in a good position to see, ruled White did not have full control of the ball when he crossed the goal line. The ball subsequently rolled out of the other side of the end zone and the ref ruled a touchback and not a touchdown.
It was a very disappointing defeat for the Wildcats, who suffered their first loss after rallying from two touchdowns behind in the fourth quarter to come just that close to overtaking the defending Highland champion Aggies.
Evart coach Pat Craven did not make excuses after the game.
“We’re not victims and we’re not gonna be victims, that’s what I told the kids,” Craven said.
“I thought we played a championship-caliber game tonight and I’m very proud of the kids for coming back the way they did against an outstanding opponent. This is a life lesson; sometimes things don’t go your way and you need to have the inner resolve not to feel sorry for yourself but to go on, learn from your mistakes, and do better the next time. Our focus now is on McBain.”
Craven said he was disappointed with the outcome of the game, especially for his players, but did not dispute the ref’s call.
“I was 60 yards away so I didn’t get a good look at it,” he said.
Evart led 14-6 at halftime after senior fullback Cole Hopkins plowed over from 2 yards out to score his second touchdown of the game in the final minute of the second quarter and Jordan Wicke booted his second point-after try.
Beal City rallied in the second half using a diverse running attack to control the game clock and the game tempo and score three straight touchdowns.
When the Aggies’ Jamison Latham tallied on a short run with 8:18 left to play in the game, the visitors had what seemed to be an insurmountable 26-14 lead.
Evart came right back to trim the lead to 26-21 on the ensuing possession, though, going 72 yards on four plays.
The big play of the drive was a 28-yard pass from White on an option play to a leaping Lucas Johnson. An Aggie penalty on the play added an extra 15 yards, bringing the Wildcats into the red zone.
On the next play, Hopkins swept left for 19 yards behind the open field block of Jake Ladd, and Hopkins’ third score of the contest and Wicke’s kick trimmed the lead to five points with 6:33 left.
Evart’s White recovered Wicke’s excellent onside kick but the Wildcats were not able to take advantage after reaching the red zone.
The Wildcat defense kept Beal City bottled deep in its own end, though, on the following possession, forcing a punt.
The Wildcat took over at their own 44-yard line with less than three minutes left to play. Connections of 6, 17, and 7 yards from Wallace to Marcel White helped to bring the Wildcats inside the 10-yard line.
On second-and-goal from the 9, Wallace hit Dakobe White with what looked at first to be the game-winner but was ruled a fumble.
Hopkins generated 132 rushing yards on 20 carries with TD bursts of 7, 2 and 19 yards. Wallace hit on 21 of 28 for 158 yards, including nine to Marcel White for 72 yards. Johnson pulled in three passes for 43 yards.
Hopkins and Jake Ladd each made 13 stops for the Wildcats.
Wicke and Tanner Graber had seven tackles each and Graber also recorded a sack. Alex Burhans blocked an extra point attempt.
Evart travels to McBain next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.