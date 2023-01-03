EVART — The Evart girls used heavy pressure on the home floor to build a commanding early lead against visiting Pine River on Monday in a rescheduled Highland Conference clash and parlayed the early advantage into a 60-28 victory.
It was the seventh straight win for Evart (7-1) after a season-opening loss to Sanford Meridian and it gave the Wildcats a 5-0 mark in league play.
“We wanted to play aggressively and pressure the ball early,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“I thought we did a really good job of creating turnovers and scoring some baskets off the transition. We have a good core of defenders and it showed tonight. It was a good team effort.”
Pine River (1-5, 1-3) trailed 15-0 after the first quarter and 22-0 three minutes into the second quarter before senior Madi Sparks put the Bucks’ first points on the board. The Bucks battled back to outscore Evart 10-6 during the final five minutes of the first half as Sparks and promising freshman Emma Tice each dropped four through the nylon, displaying the kind of perseverance first-year head coach Stteffen Halvorsen likes seeing in his young troops.
“The girls played hard and battled back and that’s what we talked about after we fell behind,” Halvorsen said.
“Evart’s a strong, aggressive team. They’re not gonna lose too many this year. I was happy with the fight we showed. We’re young; our focus this year is growth and development and improving with every game.”
Evart senior Addy Gray, a four-year starter for the Wildcats, surpassed 100 3-pointers in her career during the game at McBain in December and was recognized with a plaque following Monday’s game. She added four treys to her career totals on Monday while leading a balanced Wildcat scoring ledger with 14 points.
“We didn’t take this game lightly tonight,” Gray said. “We wanted to come out and play our game and we did that.”
Gray, the Wildcat record-holder in 3-pointers, said reaching the milestone was a special experience.
“It felt good,” she said. “I put in a lot of practice time and really worked on developing my shot. It was nice to reach that goal and felt nice to receive the plaque tonight from my teammates.”
Backcourt mates Kyrah Gray (13) and Emma Dyer (11) also reached double digits in scoring for the Wildcats.
Kunkle also commended senior forward Logan Staats for providing strong minutes under the boards coming off the bench.
Sparks paced the Bucks with 10 points while Tice tallied six and Taylor Stewart struck for five.
The Evart JV team remained unbeaten with a 48-32 victory as Mattisen Tiedt hit for 17 and Keria Elder for 11 and each had nine rebounds.
Emma Haney and Riley Thompson each scored 10 for the Bucks.
Evart (7-1, 5-0) is at non-league foe Beaverton on Wednesday.
Pine River (1-5, 1-3) is home against Manton on Thursday.
