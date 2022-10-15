LAKE CITY — Evart put an emphatic claim on the runner-up spot in the Highland Conference this season, using its speed on the outside and explosive passing plays to outscore host Lake City 47-6 on Friday in the final league game of the season.
The Wildcats (7-1, 6-1) finish a game behind unbeaten defending league champion Beal City, which officially clinched the title with a 52-0 shutout of Roscommon on Friday.
Evart, which faces Harrison at home next Friday in the regular season finale, has a good chance now of being a No. 1 seed in the Division 8 playoffs.
The road to the Division 7 playoffs became longer now for Lake City (5-3, 4-3), which may have to defeat Division 5 non-league foe Ogemaw Heights (6-2) at home next Friday to advance to the postseason.
Lake City coach Kyle Smith credited Evart with an effective game plan on both sides of the ball in Friday’s contest which was also homecoming for the Trojans.
“Evart used their athletes well and had a nice game plan tonight,” Smith said.
“This was a big game for us and we just didn’t bring it.
“Injuries and a lack of discipline and focus hurt us.”
Evart coach Pat Craven was pleased his team’s performance on the road against a quality opponent, especially with leading rusher and tackler Cody Hopkins sidelined for the contest.
“This was a really nice win for our kids especially with Cole not playing,” Craven said.
“We had to make some last-minute adjustments and the kids did really well with it.
“Any time you can go to Lake City and win, it’s a special night. They had some injuries to deal with tonight but they’re a good team.
“We have a nice rivalry going with them.”
The Trojans hurt their own cause early in the game with some untimely fumbles on their first two possessions and then struggled to match Evart’s firepower after quarterback Darin Kunkel and senior receiver Sam Baron were both dinged up and sidelined in the second quarter.
The Wildcats couldn’t get a whole lot going on the ground against Lake City’s front seven during much of the game but QB Preston Wallace filled the airways with connections to speedy receivers Dakobe White, Marcel White and Jake Ladd and that proved to be the difference in the game. Lake City was just not able to contain Evart’s air assault, especially with Kunkel and Baron, who were also starters in the secondary, out along with senior two-way starter Brody Gothard.
Evart led by only a 6-0 margin near the midway point of the second quarter when Wallace found Dakobe White in stride for a sudden 70-yard score down the left sidelines and that seemed to open the door for more explosive plays as the Wildcats scored twice more before the end of the half on a 40-yard strike from Wallace to Dakobe White and a 34-yard toss from Wallace to Marcel White.
The big plays continued after intermission as Wallace hit Dakobe White again for a 54-yard score and a 34-0 Evart lead on the third play from scrimmage of the second half. On the next Wildcat possession, Wallace hooked up with Marcel White again for 83 yards. Tanner Graber closed out the scoring for the Wildcats with a short run later in the third quarter.
“With the speed of Kobe, Marcel and Jake, we create match-up problems for other teams,” Craven said. “We were able to connect for some big plays tonight.”
Wallace hit on 11 of 16 for 352 yards and five scores. Dakobe White had five catches for 196 yards with three of the scores and Marcel White three for 138 yards and two scores. Wallace also rushed five times for 33 yards and opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run.
In spite of the lopsided outcome, Smith liked the effort he receive from his players.
“We had a lot of injuries and kids had to step up and play positions they weren’t familiar with,” he said. “We’ll figure it out. We’re a good football team, we just had a bad night.”
Kunkel was on his way to another strong showing before leaving. He generated 79 yards on 11 carries and guided the Trojans twice deep into Evart territory. Dayne Blair had 53 rushing yards. Layne McLeod, whose 25-yard catch in the first half enabled Lake City to move inside Evart’s 25-yard line, scored the Trojans’ lone touchdown on a jet sweep in the second half.
Teague Helsel had seven stops for the Trojans.
Defensively for Evart, Ladd, Graber, Jaxon Craven and Jordan Wicke each had nine stops. Ladd had an interception and Graber had two sacks. Alex Burhans had four tackles and two sacks and was a disruptive force all game, Craven said.
