EVART – Evart outscored visiting Beal City 14-6 over the final four minutes of play Monday to claim a 46-37 Highland Conference victory.
Senior Cam Brasington was 6 for 6 from the line in the final minutes and also scored on a driving layup as the Wildcats (4-6 overall, 2-5 Highland) stopped a two-game slide.
“Our mission was to go right at them defensively and we did that tonight,‘ said Evart coach Kris Morgan. “Donavin (Reagan) and Haidyn (Simmer) did a great job defensively on the wings and we played our best game defensively as a team from start to finish.‘
Brasington nailed a game-high 17 points and Justin Buckner tallied 12, including a clutch runner from the lane in the fourth quarter. Simmer struck for 11, including 9 for 11 from the line. Morgan also commended the defensive energy of reserve Nolan Theunick, who was a disruptive force, recording three steals and making two deflections.
Evart (4-6, 2-5) hosts Lake City on Friday as part of a girl-boy varsity doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.