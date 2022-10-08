EVART — Evart improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Highland with a 49-0 homecoming victory over Houghton Lake.
“Our kids played well, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” said Wildcat coach Pat Craven.
“Our goal for this game was to focus on some individual improvements in areas of technique and fundamentals and for the most part we did that. Defensively they moved the ball on us in the first half but we kept them out of the end zone. Jordan Wicke had a great game for us kicking the ball so our special teams had a pretty good night, too.”
Evart led 7-0 after the first quarter but pushed the lead to 28-0 by the half.
Senior Cole Hopkins hammered out 102 rushing yards on 12 carries with TD bursts of 11, 8 and 17 yards in the contest. Junior QB Preston Wallace tallied from 20 yards on a keeper and generated 40 yards on three carries. He was also 13 of 16 through the air for 209 yards with TD strikes of 19 and 34 yards to Jake Ladd and 12 yards to Marcel White, who was also the leading receiver with six grabs for 73 yards.
Hopkins made 17 stops from his linebacker post. Ladd made nine tackles while end Tanner Graber made eight and linebacker Riley Ransom made seven stops.
Wicke finished 7 for 7 in extra points and had some high, booming kickoffs that forced the visiting Bobcats to start with poor field position several times.
Evart travels to Lake City (5-2, 5-1) next Friday in a game with league and playoff ramifications for both sides.
“Lake City’s a dangerous team and a respected opponent,” Craven said. “They have a lot of weapons and we have to go there prepared. They always give us a tough game.”
