EVART – Evart closed its home portion of the regular season with a come-from-behind 60-54 victory over non-league foe Coleman before a nice crowd on Senior Night.
The Wildcats (8-11) trailed 30-26 at the half but rallied to gain a slim lead early in the third quarter behind a put-back from Donavin Reagan and a baseline 3-pointer from Haidyn Simmer. Evart took the lead for good midway through the period on another put-back from Reagan, who finished with a team-high 16 points.
Senior guard Cam Brasington hit for 15, going 5 for 7 from the line, all in the second half, and Simmer struck for 14, nailing four treys in all.
Evart closes out the season Thursday at Chippewa Hills.
