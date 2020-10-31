By Mike Dunn
EVART – Evart senior Reese Ransom kicked field goals of 30, 23 and 27 yards on the home field Friday and senior QB Danny Witbeck scored twice, including a short plunge into the end zone with 4:05 remaining as the Wildcats held on for a 23-18 victory over Houghton Lake in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 7 playoffs.
The Wildcats (5-2), who won their fifth straight game, advance to the second round at undefeated McBain (7-0) next week. The Ramblers, the No. 1 seed in the eight-team district, won by forfeit over Farwell because of COVID restrictions.
Evart, the No. 4 seed, defeated the fifth-seeded Bobcats (4-3) for the second time this season, both closely-contested games. During the regular season, Evart also held off a late Bobcat comeback for a 29-22 victory.
This time around, in the high stakes win-or-go-home atmosphere of the playoffs, the Wildcats were able to repeat the feat, though not without some drama. Witbeck’s 1-yard tally behind the escort of fullback Cole Hopkins and Ransom’s point-after kick put the Wildcats on top 23-12 with 4:05 left to play but Houghton Lake responded with a clutch drive of its own, moving 75 yards in 12 plays, with junior workhorse Brian Morgan going the final 18 yards, breaking free near the 10-yard line when it looked like he was stopped by three defenders, to bring the visitors within a score, 23-18, with 1:14 to go.
The Bobcats attempted an onside kick but Ransom recovered it and the Wildcats were finally able to run out the clock after Witbeck ran three times to gain a first down.
It is Evart’s first playoff victory since the 2012 season and the second playoff victory in school history.
“I’m really proud of the kids,‘ said Evart coach Pat Craven. “They gritted this one out against a good football team. We didn’t play our best game tonight; we had some dropped passes and silly penalties but we made plays when we had to on both sides of the ball and pulled it out.‘
The Wildcats led 13-6 at halftime on the strength of Ransom’s first two field goals sandwiched around Witbeck’s 46-yard dash, coming after an effective fake to Hopkins up the gut created a seam for Witbeck to race through.
Two of Evart’s first-half scores came following fumble recoveries, the first by Ransom deep in Houghton Lake territory on a fumbled punt and the second by defensive lineman L.J. Clark at the Wildcat 17-yard line to stop a promising Houghton Lake drive. Clark forced the fumble and recovered it at a time when the Bobcats were leading 6-3 and looked to be heading toward another touchdown.
“L.J.’s hit and fumble recovery was a huge turning point in the game,‘ Craven said. “We came back and scored after that and never trailed again.‘
The Wildcats increased the lead to 16-6 at the 4:02 mark of the third quarter as Ransom connected again, this time from 27 yards to cap a 60-yard march that featured key completions from Witbeck to Hopkins and Brayden Cass.
The teams traded touchdowns after that. Morgan scored from 5 yards to trim Evart’s lead to 16-12 but the Wildcats responded with a 76-yard drive featuring a leaping sideline catch by Hopkins for 21 yards for a first down and culminating in Witbeck’s 1-yard tally to make the score 23-12. The Bobcats would score again when Morgan crossed the goal-line for the third time but the deficit proved too much for the visitors to overcome.
Witbek finished with 89 rushing yards on 17 carries and hit on 12-of-17 aerials for 157 yards. Bryant Calderon generated 52 yards on nine carries. Cass grabbed five passes for 71 yards and Hopkings four for 57 yards.
Ransom also led the way defensively, making 21 stops with his fumble recovery, and Kamrin Grein made 14 tackles. Sam Bailey had two sacks.
McBain won the regular season match-up with Evart by a 52-16 margin in week two.
“We have to play a much better game this time around,‘ Craven said. “McBain’s an outstanding, well-coached team. It’ll be a physical game.‘
