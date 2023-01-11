Wildcats' Hopkins to wrestle for CMU

EVART — Evart state champion wrestler Cole Hopkins initially heard from Central Michigan University in the fall during the football season.
Cole was then in the midst of helping the Wildcats to their first district gridiron championship in school history as a two-way All-State starter at fullback and linebacker.
Still, he was excited about the prospect of possibly wrestling for a program he had become very familiar with growing up in northern Michigan.
Hopkins, a two-time state finalist on the mats for Evart, was also trying to decide between other NCAA Division I programs which had contacted him, including Kent State University and Virginia Military Institute. He visited those campuses and liked the coaches there and the facilities and the future possibilities.
But, in the end, it was CMU that won out in Cole’s mind and heart. He made a visit there not long after the university in nearby Mount Pleasant reached out to him and he enjoyed every part of it — the program, the coaches, the facilities, all of it.
On Tuesday afternoon in the hall outside the high school gym, Cole made it official. He signed his letter-of-intent to wrestle for CMU starting next school year.
“I really liked the working atmosphere at Central when I visited and I already knew some of their wrestlers because they were my teammates (on summer AAU teams),” he said after putting his signature on the line flanked by his father Ryan, who is also his coach at Evart, and his mom Valerie and Evart head wrestling coach Ben Bryant.
“It felt really comfortable,” Cole added.
“I really liked the coaches and the program there has had a lot of success and produced a lot of All-Americans.”
There was a little bit of mystery involved in Tuesday’s signing as Hopkins did not reveal where he would be going to wrestle before the ceremony.
In front of media and family members including his grandparents and numerous friends and teammates from wrestling and football, Cole unveiled a CMU banner. Then everyone cheered.
Hopkins is one of a handful of Evart student-athletes to earn the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Division I level after graduation. He admitted that CMU being close to home did play a factor in his decision along with the fact that he grew up cheering for the Chippewas and had attended CMU wrestling meets while growing up.
“I remember the first CMU meet I went to when I was 12 or 13,” he recalled.
“I thought how awesome it would be if I ever got the chance to be out there on the mat wrestling for them.”
That dream has now become a reality for Cole and Coach Bryant said it’s definitely a well-deserved achievement.
“Cole has a work ethic that’s second to none,” Bryant noted.
“He’s invested so much of himself into the sport. He’s very disciplined and self-motivated and he’s learned a lot through the years being part of different summer programs and gaining experience and knowledge from some excellent coaches.”
Cole became interested in wrestling initially when he was in the second grade and was handed a flyer at school.
“I took the flyer home and showed it to dad and he was very supportive about it from the start,” Cole said.
“We started getting involved in youth programs and it all grew from that.”
Cole has benefited from wrestling under the guidance of esteemed youth coach Paul Donahue of Flint and others during his developing years. He and his dad have made countless trips to Flint over the years so Cole could train and compete against some of his top peers from around the state. Those matches in free style and Greco-Roman competitions helped to forge his skills and prepare him for high school.
Since his freshman season at Evart, Cole has earned a sparkling 136-6 record to date.
He posted a 23-1 record in his pandemic-shortened sophomore season, losing only in the 160-pound state finals.
Last year as a junior, Cole became the first Evart state champion in wrestling, winning it all at 171 pounds while posting a 55-0 record. So far this season, he has a 19-0 mark in the 175-pound division.
Cole thanked coach Donahue and the other AAU and summer coaches who have been instrumental in his development through the years.
He also thanked former Evart teammate Reese Ransom and current teammate Riley Ransom for helping to keep him battle-tested on the mats during many lively practice sessions since his freshman season.
And he especially thanked his dad and coach Bryant.
“My dad and coach Ben have really helped me a lot and they’ve been my role models since I was young,” he said.
“My dad always pushed me to do my best no matter what. If you’re going to compete, you may as well go for the No. 1 spot.
“Since my freshman year, my goal in high school wrestling has been to win the state title. Now the goal is to win the state title again as a senior and to keep improving my foot movement, technique and speed to be as prepared as I can for college level wrestling.”
Hopkins plans to major in business administration at CMU.
