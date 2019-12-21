EVART – It was a nice way to close out the calendar year for the Evart boys basketball team.
The Wildcats, playing on the home floor the night after losing at the court of Highland Conference opponent Pine River, closed strongly to overtake non-league foe Harrison and claim a 60-50 decision.
“The third and fourth quarters is probably the best stretch we’ve played as a team so far this season,‘ noted Evart coach Kris Morgan after his team’s first win.
“We went after it defensively and created some turnovers and got some key baskets from different players at different times. It was a nice team victory and a good way for us to go into Christmas break.‘
Harrison jumped to a 20-9 lead over the first five minutes of the contest but the Wildcats stormed back to pull within two, 22-20, before the end of the period as senior Donavin Reagan scored five points in the final 17 seconds, including a trey with 2 seconds showing on the clock.
It was a seesaw game in the second and third quarters, with neither team able to gain much of an advantage over the other. At the outset of the fourth quarter, Harrison’s Cam Ashcroft, who would lead all scorers with 18 points, nailed a baseline triple to put the visitors on top by a point, 41-40.
Evart may have had tired legs playing for the second night in a row but battled back fiercely over the final seven minutes of the contest, outscoring the Hornets 20-9 to gain the well-earned victory.
Senior wing Justin Buckner was among those hitting key buckets, scoring seven points in a 90-second stretch as the Wildcats took a 51-44 lead with 5:21 remaining. After the Hornets pulled within five points a short time later, it was sophomore Haidyn Simmer scoring on a put-back, Tony Hartsock nailing a sweeping hook shot from the lane, and Simmer streaking down the floor following a steal to convert a layup, giving the Wildcats a 57-46 lead with 3:25 to go.
It was hustling junior guard Brayden Cass who finally and appropriately sealed the deal, converting a steal into a layup with 1:34 left to make it 59-50. Morgan commended Cass after the game for his relentless hustle and defensive energy, noting how the junior continually dives for loose balls, covering the floor like wet on water.
Simmer stroked the twine for 14 to lead a balanced scoring ledger. Reagan racked up 13, going 6-for-8 from the stripe, while Cam Brasington canned 11 and Buckner hit for 10. Cass tallied six points, all coming in the second half, to go with four steals. Hartsock also had three blocked shots and Simmer recorded two steals. Brasington dished out four assists with two steals.
Evart won the JV game 64-42 as Cannan Morgan launched 15 through the nylon while Kamden Darling and Gavin Simmer each struck for 10.
Evart (1-3, 0-3) opens play in 2020 on Jan. 7 at Farwell in a varsity girl-boy doubleheader.
