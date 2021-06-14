MANTON — The young Evart softball team of coach Amanda Walters-Brown did not win but proved its mettle on Saturday at Manton in an MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal clash with perennial softball power Traverse City St. Francis.
Evart rallied from an 8-6 deficit to tie the score in the bottom of the sixth inning but St. Francis staged a rally of its own in the top of the seventh to finally overtake Evart 9-8 in a thrilling, heartbreaking, seesaw battle under a baking sun. The Gladiators, who improved to 35-6 with the win, survived the heated two-plus hour clash to advance to the championship game with Standish-Sterling but lost 11-4.
Walters-Brown was naturally disappointed with Saturday’s outcome but very pleased with the fight she saw in her Wildcat players.
“They battled and battled,‘ she said. “I’m so proud of the girls. A lot of them play AAU ball and have been in big games before over the years. Some of them were in the Little League World Series so they weren’t intimidated at all coming into today. They didn’t come just to play; they came to win and you could see that from the start.‘
Evart, making its first appearance in the regional tournament in 20 years, was not favored to defeat the battle-tested Gladiators, who regularly make long playoff runs and who had met Evart early in the regular season and already owned an 8-5 victory over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats, who won 26 games this season, very nearly turned the tables on Saturday, however.
St. Francis drew first blood, scoring three times in the opening frame on a single and two doubles against Evart’s unflappable sophomore lefty Addysen Gray. Evart answered right back in the bottom of the first, though, setting the tone for the type of game this would be. The Wildcats scored four times as center fielder Skylar Baumgardner and left fielder Katelyn Gostlin each poked RBI singles and senior third baseman Deanna Conklin smacked a clutch two-out, two-run single.
St. Francis tied the score in the second but Evart came right back once again to take a 5-4 lead when catcher Ally Theunick singled, did a nice job of jumping over an attempted tag at third while taking the extra bag on Gray’s sacrifice bunt, and then scored on Baumgardner’s second RBI single of the contest.
The Wildcats made it 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Gray doubled to left, hustling to take the extra bag on what initially appeared would be just a single, advanced to third on Baumgardner’s third hit of the game, and then scored on a close play at the plate following a wild pitch.
St. Francis, a team known for its hitting, got to within 6-5 in the fifth but was denied another run when right fielder Ryenn Baumgardner fired a perfect strike to Theunick at the plate to nail a Gladiator runner trying to score from second on a two-out single. Shortstop Brooklyn Decker also made an outstanding defensive play, making a diving stop and then gunning out a runner at first from her knees.
In the top of the sixth, though, the Gladiators began to measure Gray’s left-handed deliveries and scored three times to take an 8-6 lead. Only an excellent catch of a hot line drive by Gostlin in left prevented the Gladiators from scoring any more runs during the uprising.
Evart showed its resilience yet again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring twice to tie the score at 8 when Baumgardner and Gostlin drilled back-to-back RBI doubles, forcing the third St. Francis pitching change. Allie Shepherd, who hit a home run in the top of the frame, was brought in and pitched out of the jam for the Gladiators. Shepherd would remain in the game and become the winning pitcher, retiring the Wildcats 1-2-3 for the first time in the contest in the bottom of the seventh after her team scored once in the top of the inning to gain a 9-8 advantage.
“We’re a young team and I believe we’ll be back here again,‘ said Walters-Brown, who was a slugging senior on the 2001 Wildcat team that captured a regional championship. “Now we have a taste of what it’s like and we want more.‘
Walters-Brown thanked seniors Conklin, Ryenn Baumgardner and Kylie Dorn for their leadership and their contributions on and off the diamond during the turnaround 2021 season.
“Before this season, the Evart dugout was quiet but now there’s shouting and yelling going on all the time during the games,‘ she said. “That was a big part of the success for the girls this year. They really supported and encouraged each other.‘
Junior Skylar Baumgardner smacked four hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs in the final game. Gostlin generated a single and double with two RBIs. Theunick singled twice and scored three times. Conklin singled and knocked in two. Gray doubled and scored twice.
Gray struck out five and gave up nine hits and six earned runs to the potent Gladiator lineup.
