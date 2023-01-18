EVART — Suffocating pressure applied by the Evart girls in the first half fueled a 74-26 rout of visiting Highland Conference foe Roscommon on Tuesday and kept the Wildcats unblemished in league play.
“This was our most complete game of the season,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“As a team, we played very unselfishly and we had great defensive intensity that created scoring opportunities for us on offense.”
Senior Addy Gray scored 15 of her 27 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats pressured the ball, leading to numerous turnovers as they surged to a 26-4 lead.
Gray, who is nearing the 1,000 point milestone in her career, added four more 3-pointers to her career record total.
She also had four steals on the night.
Freshman Kyrah Gray came off the bench to score 24 points, including a pair of treys. Sophomore point guard Emma Dyer had five assists, five steals and five boards to go with her 10 points.
Brianna Cass and Ally Theunick each generated five points and six steals and Brooklyn Decker scored three and brought down six boards.
The unbeaten Evart JV (11-0) beat the Bucks 58-21 as Mattisen Tiedt tallied 19 with 14 boards, Keira Elder earned 12 points and Emily Miller made nine.
Evart (11-1, 8-0) won its 11th straight game after losing the season-opener to Sanford Meridian.
The Wildcats travel to Beal City on Thursday.
BEAR LAKE — Buckley beat Bear Lake 64-34 in a non-conference contest.
Kayla Milarch had a big night for the Bears with 28 points and three steals while Aiden Harrand had 17 points, six rebounds and seven steals.
Taylor Matthews added seven points and eight rebounds while Maddie Chilson had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Buckley hosts Suttons Bay on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.