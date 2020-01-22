EVART – The Evart girls used a high-octane full-court press Tuesday to create numerous second-half turnovers and turn around a game they were losing at home to Highland Conference foe Beal City. The Wildcats rallied from a 26-19 deficit early in the third quarter to utlimately claim a 50-44 decision.
“We needed to do something to get us moving,‘ said Evart coach Matt Tiedt. “We were too stagnant in the first half. The press flustered (Beal City) enough for us to create some turnovers and create some points.‘
It was a put-back by senior Livia Hopkins following an offensive rebound that officially ignited the comeback about three minutes into the third quarter. It would prove to Hopkins’ lone basket of the game but it was a big one.
“Livia’s extra effort on that possession getting the steal and then the rebound and the put-back sparked us,‘ Tiedt said. “The fire kind of spread from there.‘
Junior wing Kara Henry canned 16 to pace the Wildcats. Skylar Baumgardner (11) and Addyson Gray (nine) each hit three triples, with five of the connections coming in the second half. Kelci Elder, in her first game back after missing nearly two weeks with an ankle injury, tallied eight and was a physical force inside.
Evart (3-5, 6-5) entertains Lake City on Friday in the first part of a girl-boy doubleheader.
