By Mike Dunn
EVART – There was Homecoming happiness for the Evart football team and its fans on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats’ quick-strike offense and a ball-hawking defense paved the way to a 55-12 victory over visiting Highland Conference foe Roscommon.
It was the third straight win for Evart (3-2) after starting the season with back-to-back losses to Beal City and McBain.
“We’re playing pretty well right now,‘ said Evart veteran coach Pat Craven. “Offensively, we’re doing a better job with our assignments and execution and defensively, we’re penetrating and applying pressure. That led directly to our ability to create turnovers in the second half.‘
Evart led 21-12 at the half but pulled away with three touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the third quarter, all following takeaways by the defense. Junior halfback Bryant Calderon threw an option pass to Pierce Johnson in the end zone for a 31-yard score following a fumble recovery by nose guard Sam Bailey to make it 28-12 at the 9:47 mark; senior QB Danny Witbeck scored the last of his three rushing touchdowns in the contest on a weaving 35-yard keeper after an interception and long return from Braydon Cass to make it 35-12 at the 5:21 mark; and Johnson pushed the lead to 42-12 just 20 seconds later when he turned an interception into a 43-yard pick-six.
Witbeck had a big day in more ways than one. He rushed for three touchdowns – a pair of short plunges into the end zone in the first half in addition to his 35-yard keeper in the third quarter – and also connected for TD strikes of 60 yards to fleet-footed Haidyn Simmer down the right sidelines in the first quarter and 41 yards to sophomore Cole Hopkins out of the backfield at the start of the fourth quarter. He finished with 80 rushing yards on 10 carries and was 6-of-13 through the air for 158 yards in spite of the breezy conditions and he also had an interception from his safety post. To top if off, he was crowned Homecoming King at halftime, joining Queen Deanna Conklin.
Hopkins’ touchdown on a pass over the middle from Witbeck to start the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 49-12 also gave the Wildcats the cushion required for a running clock, something which everyone was grateful for given the raw, blustery conditions.
Hopkins, who generated 32 rushing yards on seven carries, finished out the scoring on a 6-yard run with 4:34 remaining. Hopkins also grabbed two passes for 58 yards and his 41-yard TD.
Calderon carried nine times for 73 yards and also hit his option pass to Johnson for 31 yards. Simmer collected three passes for 71 yards, including the 60-yard touchdown in which he managed to pull the ball away from the Roscommon defender who was covering him, remain on his feet and race the rest of the way to the end zone.
The Wildcat defense forced five turnovers in all, with Cass and Calderon getting picks along with Johnson and Witbeck and the nose guard Bailey recording the fumble recovery early in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored following four of the five takeaways.
“We made some adjustments at halftime that allowed us to get to their quarterback a lot better and had a direct impact on those interceptions,‘ Craven noted.
Craven commended interior linemen Bailey and Kamrin Grein, who were both impact players in the contest. Bailey had six tackles and a sack in addition to his fumble recovery and Grein made eight stops, including four behind the line of scrimmage.
Ransom recorded a team-high 11 stops and fellow linebacker Donovan Balowski made 10. Calderon had nine stops with his pick and Johnson made seven tackles with his pick-six. Freshman lineman Mac Sims recorded a sack. Ransom was a perfect 7-for-7 in extra points before getting dinged up a bit and not being able to kick after the final TD of the game.
Evart (3-2) closes out the regular season at home this Thursday against league foe Pine River. The game was switched to Thursday because of the shortage of officials. It is a rivalry game with a trophy at stake and the Wildcats are hoping to finish strong and put themselves in position to possibly open the playoffs at home.
“There’s a lot at stake,‘ Craven said. “It’s a short week and we have to stay focused.‘
