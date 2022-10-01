McBAIN — Evart pulled away in the second half to post a 48-20 victory at the field of Highland Conference foe McBain on Friday.
The Wildcats (5-1, 4-1) led just 14-6 at halftime but gradually pulled away in the second half, using a mix of runs and passes to finally put the game out of reach against the stubborn Ramblers.
McBain (2-4, 2-3) trailed just 27-12 early in the fourth quarter after Bryce Akom bulled his way into the end zone on a short burst but the visiting Wildcats displayed their offensive versatility, scoring three times in the final eight minutes of the contest.
One of the touchdowns was a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Dakobe White, his second pick-six of the season.
“It took us a little while to get into an offensive rhythm and give McBain credit for that,” said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“They had us back on our heels a little in the first half.
“We got our feet under us a little better starting in the third quarter and played a lot better overall in the second half.
“We were moving the ball pretty well in the fourth quarter.”
McBain coach Pat Maloney was happy with his team’s effort but the combination of players being dinged up and a young roster, especially on defense, took a toll as the game went along.
“We’re still looking to put together four quarters,” Maloney said.
“I liked the effort. The kids fought hard but we’re a little banged up and we’re young and that has a ripple effect. Once we get down it’s hard for us to get back. That’s something we’re continuing to work on.”
A 3-yard run by Evart fullback Cole Hopkins, his fourth touchdown of the night, put the Wildcats on top 34-12 with following Jordan Wicke’s extra point with 8:53 left. An interception by White gave the Wildcats another short field, leading to an 11-yard scoring toss from Preston Wallace to Marcel White, and Dakobe White sealed the game for the visitors with his 35-yard pick six on the Ramblers’ next possession.
Hopkins generated 193 rushing yards on 26 carries with TD runs of 9, 8, 36 and 2 yards.
Wallace hit on 12 of 21 aerials for 186 yards with Marcel White gathering in four for 105 yards including TD strikes of 58 and 11 yards.
For McBain, Kal McGillis earned 63 yards on 14 carries with a TD and Akom recorded 53 yards on 13 tried with a TD.
Braylon Pace also hit Eli Baker out of the backfield for a 19-yard touchdown.
Isaac Baas grabbed a 23-yard pass from Pace to set up McGillis’s first-half touchdown.
Defensively for Evart, linebacker Jaxon Craven made 14 stops and Tanner Graber had 13 tackles.
Hopkins made 10 takedowns with a fumble recovery and Jake Ladd had seven stops and caused a fumble.
Dakobe White had the two picks, including one for a scoe.
McGillis made 12 stop for McBain and Jonathan Sikkema had 8.5 tackles. Blayn Hughston had an interception and Jacob Billett a sack.
McBain travels to Pine River next Friday and Evart has its homecoming against Houghton Lake.
