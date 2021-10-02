Wildcats pull away from McBain

EVART — Evart gradually pulled away from visiting McBain on Friday in a Highland Conference showdown between the teams tied for second place behind Beal City, scoring in the final seconds of the first half and again on the initial drive of the third quarter on the way to a 40-12 victory.
The Wildcats (5-1, 4-1) rebounded strongly from their disappointing 55-20 defeat at Beal City the week before while McBain (3-3, 3-2) saw its three-game win streak stopped.
With two league games remaining, Evart now has a firm grip on second place in the Highland standings.
Evart coach Pat Craven said his team was very motivated Friday, not just to play McBain but also to put the bad taste of the lopsided loss at Beal in the rear view mirror.
“We were really disappointed with what we put on the field last week (at Beal City) and that was evident with the way our kids responded tonight,” Craven said.
“We would have been motivated to face McBain anyway because they’re a good, well-coached team but the biggest thing was turning things around from the Beal City game.”
McBain coach Pat Maloney said the mission for his team now in the final three games of the regular season is “to get better” and hopefully win out and make the playoffs.
“We have to ask ourselves how we want to finish the season,” he said. “Evart came out tonight and they had a lot more hunger and desire than we did. They went after it and we didn’t have the same focus. You can’t turn the ball over five times against a team like Evart and expect to win, especially twice inside the 5-yard line.”
The Evart offense assumed excellent field position after the first of the Wildcats’ five takeaways in the game, a fumble recovery by linebacker Bryant Calderon on McBain’s first snap. On fourth down, Evart QB Preston Wallace found Marcell White in traffic for 10 yards and a first down at the 21. Four plays later, Calderon pushed over from a yard out to give the home team a 6-0 advantage.
McBain’s charged right back when senior fullback Brock Maloney broke free from a scrum on a dive up the middle and raced 59 yards, tying the score at 6.
The Wildcats took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on the next possession when Wallace hooked up with speedy receiver Dakobe White in stride down the right sidelines for 62 yards. Jordan Wicke’s kick made it 13-6.
An interception by Evart safety Marcell White, one of two he would have in the game, enabled the Wildcats to score again just before the half when junior Cody Hopkins went 11 yards up the gut on a surprise draw play.
Then Wallace found Marcell White again for 30 yards to set up the elusive Calderon for a 21-yard tally on a jet sweep, giving Evart a 26-6 lead.
McBain moved the ball well at times but hurt its own cause, losing fumbles twice inside the Wildcat 5-yard line in the contest.
The Ramblers did trim the Evart lead to 26-12 late in the third quarter when Kal McGillis followed the escort of pulling guards Bret Benthem and Judah Leonard on a 6-yard sweep but that was as close as it would get. Evart added to its lead at the 7:48 mark of the fourth quarter when Wallace found Dakobe White again, this time for 37 yards.
Wallace hit on 16 of 22 for 260 yards and three scores. Marcell White hauled in seven for 92 yards, including a weaving 31-yard touchdown to close out the game’s scoring. Dakobe White grabbed three for 101 yards and two scores.
Calderon secured 126 rushing yards with the touchdowns of 1 and 21 yards and Hopkins bulled his way to 52 yards on 10 carries with an 11-yard score on his stat line.
Maloney generated 130 rushing yards for McBain on 17 carries and Kal McGillis motored to 47 yards on nine tries with a TD. Junior Braylon Pace hit on 5 of 13 aerials for 96 yards, finding McGillis twice for 62 yards and Landon Eling twice for 25 yards.
Defensively for Evart, Hopkins had 17 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery. Riley Ransome registered 9 stops with 2 sacks and Wicke also had 9 stops. Alex Burhans made five tackles with a sack. Marcell White made two picks and Jake Ladd also had an interception.
McGillis led McBain with 10 takedowns. Brant Bontekoe had six stops with two sacks while Isaac Baas and Brock Maloney each had five tackles.
Evart plays at Houghton Lake next Friday and McBain is home against Pine River.
