By Mike Dunn
EVART – Harrison took a calculated gamble late in the non-league clash on the Evart gridiron Friday, opting to run the ball on fourth-and-5 from its own 39-yard line with a little over two minutes remaining. The Hornets’ Cameron Aschcroft went up the gut and made five yards and a foot, enabling the visitors to move the chains and hang on for a tense 36-34 victory in the regular-season finale.
Evart (4-5) was hoping to close out with a victory at home and possibly advance to the postseason but Harrison (5-4) was fighting for the same opportunity and, on this night, the Hornets prevailed.
“You’ll never look back on this game with regret,‘ Evart coach Pat Craven told his players, and particularly his seniors, several of whom were openly weeping in the postgame huddle after the final buzzer.
“You gave everything you had; you just ran out of time.‘
Evart trailed the entire game but was relentless in answering each Harrison score, keeping the outcome in doubt to the end. The Hornets trailed 24-14 at halftime but pulled to within 24-20 early in the third quarter when QB Danny Witbeck connected with Hayden Simmer, who pitched to trailing Donavin Reagan in the right flats, who then pitched to trailing Nolan Rohen, who completed a stunning 58-yard scoring play.
When Harrison increased the lead to 30-20 on its next drive, Evart answered again when Witbeck hooked up with Braden Cass, who made a nifty one-handed grab in the end zone to complete a 5-yard tally, and Reese Ransom’s PAT made it 30-27 with 10:31 left.
Harrison, which scored on all but two of its possessions in the game, using methodical drives between the tackles, answered again with a scoring march to make it 36-27 but the Wildcats came right back when Witbeck hooked up with Reagan on an 11-yard screen pass and Ransom’s boot made it a two-point game, 36-34, with 5:11 to go. Witbeck’s 24-yard toss to Cam Brasington set up the Reagan TD.
Harrison coach Jamie Lipovsky had seen enough of Witbeck carving up the Hornet secondary by this time and decided on the ensuing possession not to punt and put the ball back in the Evart quarterback’s hands, opting instead to give the ball to Ashcroft on fourth-and-5 from the Hornet 39. The strategy worked and the visitors were able to walk off the field with their narrow victory preserved.
Witbeck hit on 19-of-29 air strikes for 301 yards and five TDs in the contest, including TDs of 19 and 3 yards to Reagan in the first half. Reagan finished with five catches for 69 yards and three scores. Rohen pulled in three for 64 yards with a TD while Justin O’Dell made four catches for 90 yards and Brasington six for 59 yards.
Brasington and O'Dell led the Wildcats defensively with 13 stops and Cass made nine. Reagan had a fumble recovery.
