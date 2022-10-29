EVART — McBain definitely provided a scare for host Evart on Friday in a Division 8 pre-district gridiron playoff clash.
The Wildcats trailed by two touchdowns at two different times in the first half but were able to rally in the second half to secure a hard-fought 31-22 victory and advance to the district finals next week at home against East Jordan.
McBain (5-5) came in as the No. 3 seed but controlled the game through much of the first half while building a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and then a 22-6 lead late in the second quarter. Evart (9-1) displayed its explosiveness late in the half, though, when junior QB Preston Wallace, who threw for more than 300 yards in the contest, hooked up with Dakobe White for a sudden 54-yard tally and that big play ignited the offense and sparked a comeback that would see the Wildcats go on to outscore the visiting Ramblers 19-0 in the second half.
McBain had chances in the second half, moving inside the Evart 15-yard line twice, but Evart had the answers defensively in the third and fourth quarters and that proved to be a key factor in the outcome.
A fumble recovery from linebacker Hunter Witbeck and an interception by cornerback White followed by a 25-yard return halted McBain’s final two drives of the game and enabled the Wildcats to maintain the lead and walk off as winners.
“This was just the kind of tough, physical game we anticipated with McBain,” said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“We knew they would come here ready to lay it on the line. They had a good game plan and got a two-score lead on us in the first half. Fortunately, we had the big pass to Dakobe to bring us closer shortly before the half and we then we made some defensive adjustments at halftime that helped us a lot. Hats off to McBain. They put up a great fight.”
This was the third year in a row Evart and McBain faced each other in the postseason. The teams split the previous two years.
McBain coach Pat Maloney was disappointed with the outcome but proud of his team’s effort.
“We came in and did what we wanted to do early in the game but they had a couple of big plays and we weren’t able to answer in the second half,” Maloney said.
“We asked the kids to come here and give us their best and they did and I’m really proud of them. The kids battled and played hard to the final buzzer. We lost to a very good Evart team tonight and now we wish them well moving forward in the playoffs.”
Evart scored on its first two possessions of the second half to gain a narrow 24-22 lead on the scoreboard. Wallace, who hit on 18 of 22 aerials for 303 yards, found White for 23 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter and then found Jake Ladd for 62 yards, allowing Evart too gain a lead it would not relinquish.
McBain moved the ball to the Wildcat 15-yard line, helped along by a 42-yard connection from QB Braylon Pace to tight end Carson Murphy, but Evart held when a fourth-down pass in the end zone to Murphy was well defended by Marcel White.
Evart added to its lead with 5:55 remaining in the game following Witbeck’s fumble recovery as Wallace connected with a diving Marcel White at the goal-line for a 15-yard scoring strike. Jordan Wicke’s point-after made it a nine-point difference, 31-22.
McBain moved the ball again in the final minutes down inside the Evart 15-yard line but again the Wildcats made a defensive stand when linebacker Tanner Graber charged in and hit Pace as he was throwing, allowing Dakobe White to intercept the ball near the goal-line and run it back to the 36-yard line.
Marcel White had 157 receiving yards on five catches with a TD. Dakobe White had 18 yards on four grabs with touchdowns of 54, 23 and 5 yards. Ladd had 96 yards on four catches with a TD. Graber, filling in for sidelined starter Cole Hopkins, rushed for 116 yards on 14 carries.
Fullback Bryce Akom generated 101 rushing yards for the Ramblers on 10 carries with a 7-yard TD.
Eli Baker had 64 yards on 10 carries with a conversion run. Kal McGillis had 55 yards on 13 carries with a 2-yard score and he also scored on a 34-yard reception from Pace, who finished with 93 passing yards.
Defensively for the Wildcats, Ladd made 10 stops and Joe Kunin had a sack.
Akom and Jonathon Sikkema each made six tackles for McBain. Caleb Abbott had five and Blayn Hughston four.
Evart hosts East Jordan next week for the district title. The No. 4 seed Red Devils (6-4) upset No. 1 seed Frankfort (8-2) by a 6-0 margin in overtime.
