By Mike Dunn
EVART – Junior Kara Henry calmly went to the line and sank two-of-three free throws with the game clock showing all zeroes Tuesday and that proved to be the difference as Evart rallied to edge visiting Pine River 33-32 in Highland Conference play.
Just 3.8 seconds earlier, it appeared that Pine River’s Kendra Montague had scored the game-winner as she nailed the nylon on her second free throw try to put the Bucks on top by a point, 32-31. But Evart coach Matt Tiedt quickly called timeout and set up a 3-point attempt for Henry.
The Wildcats managed to get the ball down the floor, breaking Pine River’s full-court press, and Henry just got the 3-point shot off before the buzzer sounded. At first it appeared that Pine River had held on for the win but a foul was called on the play, giving Henry three shots from the stripe.
Henry nailed the first one to tie the score and missed the second. Then she hit nothing but net on the third try, ending the game and setting off a spontaneous celebration of the Wildcat players, coaches, parents and fans.
The stunned Pine River players and coaches expressed their disappointment, believing a foul call was not warranted.
“We shouldn’t have allowed ourselves to be in that position (at the end),‘ said Pine River coach Paula Justin, who was still clearly upset shortly after the game but kept her composure.
“We didn’t come out and play with the same kind of intensity that we did in our last game (at home against Lake City). We didn’t play at the same level tonight and didn’t make our free throws.‘
Evart, playing only its second game in two weeks because of postponements, showed plenty of rust throughout the game but played well enough defensively to stay within striking distance of the Bucks. Pine River led 27-23 with six minutes left when Payton Fulmerhouser nailed a triple but the Wildcats climbed back behind a full-court press to gain a 31-30 lead when Addyson Gray hit two free throws with 35 seconds remaining.
A free throw from Pine River’s Chelsea Wanstead tied the score at 31 with 13 seconds to go and then Montague’s free throw put the Bucks on top with 3.8 seconds left. Henry’s clutch free throws with no time left changed the outcome, however.
"Kara and Addy both made big free throws for us," Tiedt said.
"It was just nice to play finally and nice to get the win. Pine River is obviously a much-improved team and we might see them again in districts."
Henry led Evart with 11 points and Gray tallied 10, including a pair of triples, while Kelci Elder scored six, going 4 for 4 from the line. Fulmerhouser and freshman Madi Sparks each scored 10 for the Bucks and Hailey Wanstead hit for seven. As a team, Pine River made 11 of 27 free throws in the contest.
Evart (7-7, 4-7) hosts Lake City on Monday at 6 p.m. in a makeup game. Pine River (3-12, 2-9) hosts Manton on Thursday.
