By Mike Dunn
EVART – The Evart volleyball team rallied to capture the fourth and fifth sets to finally overtake visiting Northern Michigan Christian in Highland Conference play Tuesday. The final set went to the wire, with the Wildcats ultimately prevailing 16-14 to secure their second victory in a row. The scores in the seesaw match were 25-13, 15-25, 24-26, 25-14, 16-14.
“The girls are playing together and believing in each other and it shows on the floor,‘ said jubilant Evart coach Amanda Brown. “We were down after the third set but the girls kept encouraging each other and saying we can do it. We beat Chippewa Hills in our last game and that gave the girls a boost of confidence and now they’ve won two in a row.‘
The teams took turns making runs with everything coming down to the fifth and final set and that went back and forth to the very end, too. A kill by Evart’s mobile middle hitter Kara Henry, who was a force up front all night long, generating 10 kills and 13 blocks in the match, tied the score at 10 but NMC’s junior middle hitter Megan Bennett’s tip gave the Comets the lead back.
A kill and an ace from NMC sophomore Paige Ebels put NMC on top 14-13 and just one point away from victory. But the resilient Wildcats held on, thanks in part to a diving save by Skylar Baumgardner in the back row on the following volley. A tip from McKenzy McKay tied the match again at 14 and then the Wildcats earned the next two points to pull out the tense victory.
NMC coach Anna Veldink liked the fight she saw in her players.
“The girls kept battling to the end but give Evart credit; they did a good job of blocking and defending and making us place our kills,‘ Veldink said. “Overall we showed some good things but we know we have some things to work on too.‘
Ebels pounded out 10 kills to pace the Comets and the rangy Bennett blasted eight kills with four blocks. Emma Shaarda had two blocks. Alaina Rozeveld rang up six kills with a team-high 19 digs and four aces. Maggie Yount secured 13 assists and Emma Roper earned four. Mabel Yount and Maggie Yount each recorded 15 digs.
For Evart, McKay and Addysen Gray each generated six kills. Deanna Conklin kept the firing line fueled, securing 30 assists in the long match and Skylar Baumgardner had 20. Gray earned 28 service points with four aces and she earned a team-high 23 digs. Baumgardner had 13 service points with 19 digs and libero Ryenn Baumgardner made 13 digs with a pair of aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.