EVART – Evart senior safety Brayden Cass returned an interception 96 yards in the final minutes for a pick-six touchdown to seal a 29-22 comeback victory for the Wildcats against visiting Highland foe Houghton Lake.
The Wildcats pulled ahead 14-0 early in the game as slippery junior Bryant Calderon reached the end zone twice on an 8-yard sweep and on the receiving end of a 58-yard missile from QB Danny Witbeck.
The Bobcats, who were unbeaten coming into the contest, rallied to score three times and take a 22-14 advantage on the scoreboard early in the third quarter. The Wildcats did all the scoring after that, however, as Witbeck found Cole Hopkins out of the backfield for 10 yards to trim the lead to 22-20 later in the third quarter and then senior Reese Ransom drilled a 33-yard field goal to put the Wildcats on top 23-22 midway through the final period.
Houghton Lake, behind the running of Brian Morgan, who carried the ball 52 times for 274 yards, moved deep into Evart territory on its final drive and put itself in a position to win but on fourth down, the Wildcats dialed up pressure and Cass was in the perfect position to intercept at the 4-yard line and then race down the sidelines to seal the tense victory.
“This is a great win for the kids,‘ said Evart coach Pat Craven. “We didn’t hang our heads after they came back on us and we didn’t stop believing in ourselves. We were missing a few kids but we hung right in there.‘
Witbeck carried 14 times for 76 yards and was 6 for 10 through the air for 85 yards and the two TD strikes. Calderon rushed for 111 yards and a TD on nine tries and also had three grabs for 62 yards and a TD.
Ransom registered 21 tackles while Donovan Balowski made 15 and Cole Hopkins 14.
