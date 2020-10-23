EVART — Evart pursued two prizes Thursday in the regular-season gridiron finale against visiting Highland Conference foe Pine River.
The Wildcats defeated the Bucks 46-0 in the rain to secure the first prize, the Armed Forces trophy that goes to the winning school each year in the rivalry game, but they have to wait to see if they gained the second prize, too, an opportunity to host the first round of the Division 7 playoffs next Friday or Saturday.
The Wildcats (4-2) earned their fourth straight win and they are hoping it is enough to enable them to edge Houghton Lake or Oscoda for the No. 4 seed in the eight-team district.
“We did what we needed to do tonight,‘ said Evart coach Pat Craven. “We had a short week (after playing Saturday) and we told the kids to stay focused. Our coaches met over the weekend and put together a great game plan and the kids carried it out. It was a nice win for us.‘
Evart quarterback Danny Witbeck helped set the tone for the victory, hitting Cole Hopkins twice out of the backfield for aerial TD strikes of 36 and 54 yards in the first quarter. Witbeck hit 6 of 7 through the air for 128 yards in spite of the wet, slippery conditions and also found Brayden Cass for a 20-yard score.
Junior Bryant Calderon generated 135 yards on the ground on 15 carries with TD bursts of 1 yard and 20 yards and Witbeck raced to 111 yards on seven tries with a 31-yard TD run. Hopkins had 28 yards on six carries with an 11-yard TD.
The Wildcats forced four turnovers defensively, giving them nine takeaways in the past two games, and nose guard Sam Bailey also blocked a punt. Cass, Witbeck and Brycen Shively had picks and Reese Ranson recovered a fumble forced by Calderon. Cass, Calderon, Ransom and Kamrin Grein each had eight tackles and Grein had three behind the line of scrimmage.
