EVART – A halftime defensive adjustment helped Evart to come from behind and defeat visiting Manton 53-40 on Thursday in a Highland Conference clash.
The Wildcats trailed 20-16 at halftime and Manton appeared to have momentum going into the locker room as Leah Helsel nailed a 3-pointer for the visitors shortly before the buzzer.
Evart’s half-court trap gave Manton troubles in the third quarter, however, and the Wildcats turned the game in their favor during a six-minute stretch, outscoring the Rangers 16-2 to take a 32-22 lead. Included in that were three transitions baskets following steals and a 3-pointer from junior Addysen Gray, who finished with 21 points.
“The half-court trap really hurt us,‘ acknowledged Manton coach J.P. Katona, whose team was without two of its veteran starters.
“Give Evart credit. They created some turnovers and turned the game around during that third-quarter stretch. This wasn’t one of our better games. We have to learn from our mistakes and get ready to play Saturday (against Charlevoix).‘
Evart coach Matt Tiedt was happy to get a win at home with the district draw fast approaching.
“This is a good one for us to get.‘ Tiedt said. “Manton was without a few of their players but I thought we did a nice job of coming out in the third quarter and using the trap to create some transition baskets. Once we got the lead, we made some key baskets whenever Manton pulled close.‘
The Rangers trailed 35-25 after three quarters but battled back to pull within five, 44-39, with 2:45 left in the final period after Lauren Wilder recorded a pair of breakaway buckets and Helsel drained a pair of free throws.
Evart did not allow it to get any closer, though, as senior Kara Henry hit a put-back to push the lead back into double digits and Brianna Cass drained a short jumper.
Henry joined Gray in double figures with 11 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, while Skylar Baumgardner tallied eight and Cass canned five.
Manton's freshman Wilder scored 21, tying Gray for game honors, with eight rebounds and five assists and Helsel hit for nine with five boards. Katona commended Grace Wahr, who produced 11 rebounds with four steals, and Morgan Shepler, who had six rebounds with two steals.
Manton (6-5, 4-5) travels to Charlevoix on Saturday. Evart (4-6, 4-6) hosts McBain on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.