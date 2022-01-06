MCBAIN — Outhustled most of the night, their best player took over when he needed to.
Trevin Winkle scored 20 of Northern Michigan Christian’s 28 second-half points to lead the Comets to a 51-39 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
The Comets, who haven’t played since more than a week before Christmas, were sluggish early and only came out of it in spurts.
“Houghton Lake jumped out on us and was really aggressive,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “We came out really flat and just weren’t moving on the offensive end.
“We made a lot of unforced turnovers and turned the ball over.”
The Bobcats led 14-7 after the first quarter before it was tied 23-23 at halftime and 33-33 going into the fourth quarter.
“Houghton Lake outhustled us,” Benthem said. “We were just fortunate to have the athletes to come out on top.”
Winkle finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals while Blake DeZeeuw added nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Nate Eisenga also had six points.
NMC (3-0 overall) is at Evart on Friday.
