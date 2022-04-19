Winkle to play hoops for Calvin

McBAIN — There were a number of possibilities for Northern Michigan Christian standout basketball shooting guard and wing Trevin Winkle.
One of the schools in pursuit of Winkle was Dordt College in Iowa, where dad Tracy had a distinguished career in the mid-1990s, finishing among the all-time Dordt leaders in rebounds and steals.
Olivet College was another school that Trevin found attractive and so was Cornerstone University.
In the end, though, it was Calvin College in Grand Rapids that had the most appeal for the young man. Winkle enjoyed visiting the campus over the summer and having a tour of the gym and the first-rate facilities there. He enjoyed his conversations with the coaching staff and he liked the friendliness he found among the players on the Knights’ roster.
“I liked all the other schools but Calvin was No. 1 on my radar for a while,” Trevin said Monday afternoon after signing his letter-of-commitment in the crowded gym flanked by parents Tracy and Alisha and younger brother Brant, a junior wing and solid contributor in his own right for the Comets, with coach Kyle Benthem looking on along with Aaron Winkle, Tracy’s cousin who helped to lead NMC to the Class D Final Four before graduating in 1996 and then helped Calvin to capture the NCAA Division III national championship.
“I really liked the Christian atmosphere there and the friendly environment meeting with the coaches and the players. It had everything I was looking for.”
The 6-foot-3 Winkle, who anticipates playing a hybrid shooting guard and wing role for the Knights, much as he did as a four-year varsity player for NMC, has a developed skill set that will transfer well to the next level, believes Benthem.
“He’s got a great shooting touch; he can nail the 3’s or the baseline jumper or hit a floater from the lane or fight down low for the offensive put-back,” Benthem said.
“There aren’t many players who are better at hitting contested shots than Trevin.
“He’s also outstanding defensively,” the coach added.
“We had him guard whoever the other team’s best player was and he always made life hard for that player.”
Benthem also noted that Winkle has worked diligently at every aspect of his game and that investment of sweat during the off-season, including competing in high-level AAU ball during the summers, paid dividends as Trevin showed noticeable progress every season.
“The biggest thing with Trevin is his mentality,” Benthem said.
“He has the desire to improve his game and he’s willing to put in the time and effort needed for that to happen. He has the mental toughness to keep his focus even if a foul isn’t called or he misses a shot. And he’s a natural leader.
“I believe he’s going to do very well at Calvin. They have a really nice group of freshmen coming in with Trevin and that you’re gonna be hearing a lot of good things from that group in a few years.”
Winkle, who earned first-team All-State recognition from the Associated Press recently among numerous post-season honors, surpassed 1,000 points in career scoring this past season while averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists.
He played a key role in NMC’s unbeaten regular season and 23-1 overall record before losing in the Division 4 regional finals.
Winkle plans to continue his disciplined regimen between now and when he walks through the doors at Calvin in August.
“I know it’s gonna be a big adjustment and I want to be as ready for it as I can,” he said.
“I’m gonna stay in the weight room and keep pushing myself to get bigger and stronger. It feels really good to sign today and officially be part of Calvin now. I’m looking forward to the next steps.”
He’s excited about the seven other freshmen who will be joining the Calvin program for the 2022-23 season, including two teammates from his Parallel 45 AAU travel team, Brock Ewing of Petoskey and Brock Broderick of T.C. Christian.
“It’ll be great coming in together as freshmen and having Brady and Brock as teammates at Calvin,” Winkle said.
The Knights have a long and storied men’s hoops program. They posted a 22-9 record this past season under coach Bill Sall, going 11-3 in the always-competitive MIAA and advancing to the third round of the DIII postseason tournament before being eliminated.
Part of the history of the program includes the 2000 national championship Trevin’s “uncle” Aaron Winkle was part of. Aaron, the fifth all-time leading scorer for Calvin with more than 1,800 points, came Monday to support Trevin and was asked to speak during the signing ceremony.
He reminded Trevin the college game will humble him at first just as it does every star athlete coming out of high school.
“When it happens, stay focused and let that fire inside grow hotter,” Aaron advised him.
“You’ve worked exceedingly hard to get where you are and we’re all excited for you. Don’t worry about following in my footsteps or anyone else’s. Make your own footsteps at Calvin for others to follow.”
