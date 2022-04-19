Winkle to play hoops for Calvin

Northern Michigan Christian School senior Trevin Winkle, sitting next to dad Tracy, signs his letter-of-intent in the gym on Monday afternoon to play hoops for Calvin College. Seated from left is mom Alisha, younger brother Brant, Trevin and Tracy. Standing is NMC coach Kyle Benthem, left, and Tracy’s cousin Aaron Winkle, a former NMC standout who also had a distinguished career at Calvin in the late 90s.