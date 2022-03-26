HOLLAND — That’s one heck of a first year.
For both Olivia Bellows and Austin Randel.
Both were part of Hope College’s NCAA Division III national championship womens basketball team, albeit in different ways.
Bellows, a Lake City native, was a freshman guard for the Flying Dutch while Randel, a McBain native, is an assistant coach under Brian Morehouse.
Hope beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the national championship game March 19 at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh after knocking off MIAA rival Trine 57-52 in the national semifinals March 17.
The Flying Dutch finished 32-1 overall, the lone loss coming to Trine on Jan. 26 that also snapped Hope’s 61-game, three-year win streak.
Even a week later, the experience is still pretty surreal, especially to the players.
“Hope has been fighting for that championship for so long so to actually do it is pretty cool,” Bellows said. “That’s not something you get over in one day.
“We text each other all the time and keep saying we’re natty champs!”
The title is three years in the making as this core group has been together the whole time but the world around them stopped them accomplishing greatness. There was no NCAA Division III tournament in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the Flying Dutch didn’t even have a chance to win it all.
That made winning it this year mean even more.
“This group has an insane amount of chemistry,” Bellows said. “We really do care for each other 1-16 so it’s pretty awesome to do it with this group of girls.
“I am very thankful to have gotten this opportunity. There’s only one team that gets to say they are national champion and I wouldn’t have traded this season for anything else.”
Bellows averaged 2.9 points per game in 29 games for Hope and even got on the floor in the national tournament.
Whatever her role was, Bellows was ready to accept it and to get a chance to learn from great upperclassmen, she said.
“It’s a big jump from high school to college so the girls that came back for that fifth (COVID) year, I got to learn so much from them,” Bellows said. “I got to play with the D3 National Player of the Year (Kenedy Schoonveld). These girls have lots of knowledge and such a high basketball IQ. I just grew so much and learned so much from them.”
Bellows was just as happy with being a cheerleader from the bench.
“The bench is just as important as the people on the court,” she said. “We bring the energy no matter what and the players (on the court) feed off our energy when we’re loud.
“That’s pretty special. I was happy with my role because I won a national championship.”
That’s a role that should expand with the 2022-23 season as Hope loses six seniors.
“This is going to be a big summer for me,” Bellows said. “I’ll be a sophomore and I will have a bigger role for next year.
“I want to improve and be the best version of myself I can be.”
Randel has no doubt in his mind that Bellows will do just that.
He often works one-on-one with Bellows as part of his player development role with Hope.
“Olivia did a really great job of balancing school, new friends and being part of a new team,” Randel said. “She will work her hardest to keep getting better.”
Randel came to Hope College after a couple of years at Aquinas College and a short stint at rival Calvin, where he was thrown into a rough situation.
“I got my first coaching job at Calvin from Chuck Winkelman,” Randel said. “I was coaching high school AAU in Grand Rapids so we knew each other. He asked if I was interested in coming on board at Calvin. I really liked him, his philosophy and what he was doing.
“Our first year together was good but in the middle of the second year, he ended up resigning.”
Calvin athletics administration asked Randel to finish out the season on an interim basis, a job he accepted to help the players with continuity.
“To this day, I still have a ton of respect for Chuck but we knew it was going to be a tough transition,” Randel said. “It wasn’t so much us, but it was more important that the young women on the team have the best experience we could possibly give them and that’s what we stayed super-focused on for the rest of the season.”
Randel applied for the head coaching job after that season wrapped up but didn’t get it, a move he was OK with.
He ended up at Aquinas for a couple of years but had developed a relationship with Morehouse at Hope, as well, through recruiting and basketball circles in Grand Rapids.
“Coach Morehouse was one of the first people to reach out to me at Calvin,” Randel said. “If I needed any help, any advice...anything, he said feel free to reach out to me. He’s been there for 20-plus years and I thought that was pretty cool of him with the rivalry (between Hope and Calvin.)”
That stuck with him and when Morehouse reached out before the 2021-22 was to begin, Randel decided to join the staff at Hope.
“It’s been really smooth and I knew it would be a good fit for me,” Randel said. “I’m the head coach of the JV team. We went 9-2, we had a lot of fun and the players got better.
“Coach Mo also wanted me to help with player development. When I am not coaching or doing AAU, I do a ton of skill training and player development with all ages...youth, high school, college and even some pro guys. I’ve been able to incorporate some of my work there into what I do at Hope.”
As the championship season unfolded, Randel was along for the ride and enjoyed every moment of it.
“What an unbelievable experience,” he said. “Getting to travel together and be on the bus together.
“As a former player, you remember a lot of that stuff. The championship will stay with them for a lifetime but they’ll also remember the goofing around on the bus and going out for milkshakes as a team.”
Randel left the Final Four in Pittsburgh impressed with how Hope conducted itself and with a sense of satisfaction of completing a huge goal.
“With the record they had, there was a lot of pressure on these young women,” he said. “It’s a very powerful group and they had people traveling from all over the country to see them play. The crowd was probably 70 to 80 percent in orange for the finals. For them to get to win it and cut down the nets, they deserve every second of it.”
Randel himself also got to climb the ladder with scissors and cut down a piece of twine, too.
“I am just so thankful I got to be a part of that journey,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.