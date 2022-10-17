MCBAIN — The goal was to be first.
Mission accomplished.
McBain went 7-0 Saturday to win its own Fall Classic in volleyball.
The Ramblers beat Charlevoix (25-12, 25-17); Manistee (25-9, 25-5); Midland (25-11, 25-15); and Benzie Central (25-9, 25-15) in pool play.
They beat Northern Michigan Christian 25-7, 25-13 in the quarterfinals; beat Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 25-13, 25-12 in the semifinals and then topped Traverse City St. Francis 25-20, 25-17 in the finals.
“I am super proud of these girls for what they put into this tournament,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We knew there were going to be some strong teams here, but one of our season goals set back in August was to win this tournament, and these girls showed up to accomplish just that.
“To go through this tournament without dropping a set was something to be commended on. We have been working hard on our overall ball control and the numbers are showing their work is paying off. I was equally impressed with many players’ contributions even if they weren’t huge numbers on the stat board, they put some quality plays in.
“Karsyn Meyering had some fantastic defensive plays that really ignited our team throughout the day, especially in the finals against a tough St. Francis team. I thought Brekken Cotter had some great play offensively as well as LeeAnn Bode bringing some solid attacks to the OH position.
“This was a great win to send us into this week, as we host Frankenmuth on Monday and host Manton on Tuesday for a big conference match, this will also be our senior night.”
Analiese Fredin paced McBain with 142 assists, 11 kills, 36 digs and 22 aces on 96 percent serving while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 68 kills, 11 blocks, 29 digs and 13 aces on 92 percent serving.
Linde VanderVlucht had 38 kills, 49 digs, 10 blocks and 10 aces on 92 percent serving while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 37 kills, five blocks, four aces and 40 digs.
NMC went 2-3.
The Comets lost to Petoskey 25-17, 27-25; lost to St. Francis 25-17, 25-8; and beat Boyne City 25-23, 25-16 in pool play before beating Benzie Central 23-25, 25-14, 15-11 in the first round of bracket play. McBain ended NMC’s day in the semifinals.
“We played some tough teams today, but I’m so proud of our team for how far we made it and how much we accomplished today with the wins that we got,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We played some of our best games today and worked hard against some tough teams.”
Kate Shaarda dished out 58 assists while Paige Ebels had 47 digs and Alaina Rozeveld had 29. Ebels had 36 kills and Mabel Yount added 20 while Emma Tossey had six blocks and Kylee Winkle added five.
Yount had six aces and Rozeveld had four.
NMC (21-8) is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
The Ramblers are 33-6-2 overall.
BATH — Manton put together a good day and won the Bath Invitational.
The Rangers beat Vandercook Lake (25-7, 25-12); beat Charlotte (25-21, 25-23); and split with Bath (25-22, 21-25) in pool play.
They beat Kalamazoo Hackett 25-8, 25-8 in the semifinals and beat the host Bees 25-20, 19-25, 15-11 in the finals.
“It was a great day. We played some bigger schools and came out defeating the home team in the finals to win our fifth trophy this season,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said.
“We played Bath in pool play very evenly then met them again in the finals. It was back-and-forth, point for point. They had a very strong defense and it was great experience for our offense to work against.
“They also ran a powerful weak-side attack, which we don’t see very often.
“At this point in the season, we are looking for ways to help refine our game and today really helped move us forward.
“We also had a few players break some single season stat records, so there is a lot to celebrate. Our middle hitter, Leah Helsel, broke the single-season kill record and our setter, Ashley Bredahl, broke the single-season assist record.
“They have been chasing this record and catching it with a few more dates left in the season will help them push it even higher. We are all very proud of them. It takes more than just one player to break a record and everyone on the team helped them accomplish this.”
Abbie Potter had an ace and seven digs; Adriana Sackett 15 kills, two aces, two assists and 79 digs; Bredahl five kills, eight aces, 98 assists, 33 digs and a block; Bridgette Collins two digs; Emma Ruppert 22 digs; and Genevieve Alexander a kill, an ace, three assists, 14 digs and two blocks.
Lauren Wilder had 39 kills, three aces, two assists, 48 digs and three blocks while Helsel had 47 kills, five aces, two assists, 43 digs and five blocks; Madison Schnitker a kill and three digs; Makayla Gowell a dig; Mattie Lafreniere an assist and a block; and Morgan Shepler 17 kills, eight aces, an assist, 40 digs and a block.
Manton (37-4-5) is at McBain on Tuesday.
SUTTONS BAY — Mesick dropped a 27-14 decision to Suttons Bay in a non-conference football contest Saturday.
Colton Eckler led the Bulldogs on the ground with 47 yards on 13 carries while Ben Humphreys had 41 yards on eight carries.
Eckler also had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Ashtyn Simerson was 6 of 16 passing for 62 yards.
Connor Sisson led the defense with 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception while Eckler had 12 tackles.
Bradley Smith added seven and Simerson had six.
Mesick (5-3) wraps up the regular season Friday when it hosts Bellaire.
HART — McBain’s girls took fourth and the boys sixth at the Hart and Sole Invitational on Saturday.
Ludington won the girls’ title with 32 points while host Pirates were second at 33 and the Ramblers fourth at 112.
For McBain, Rowan Ensing took 22nd in 22:51, Shauna McLean 23rd in 22:58, Briella Walenjus 32nd in 24:38, Olivia Bosscher 34th in 24:42 and Mikayla Blood 35th in 24:48.
Hart won the boys’ title with 28 points while Ludington was second at 71 and McBain sixth at 133.
For the Ramblers, Claydon Ingleright took 19th in 18:26, Nathan Koetje 27th in 19:27, Garrin Schneeg 33rd in 20:08, Dallas Chamberlain 35th in 20:13 and Kaden Abrahamson 41st in 20:48.
BLANCHARD — Marion took part in the annual Mustang Invitational at Montabella.
On the boys’ side, Jaden Kiger took 67th in 22:13, Aidan Timko 73rd in 23:38 and Trey Davis 76th in 24:03.
On the girls’ side, Selena Quintero took 47th in 24:40 and Donna Mills-Foster 49th in 25:51.
