Winter contact sports get ray of hope

Basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer still aren't being contested in Michigan — at least not by high school or junior high kids.
That much is clear as the state moves slowly out of restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Yet, in the last couple of days, there have been some hints of hope.
Kind of like sunshine on a late January day. It's something to feel good about.
The kicker is that it might simply be better lines of communication that make the ultimate difference.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said as much in a Zoom chat with reporters Friday morning.
Uyl was talking about the difference between current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel and her predecessor Robert Gordon, who resigned late last week.
"I can tell you the previous four days of communication this week with the health department has been better than it probably has been in the previous four months," Uyl said. "There certainly is a very clear change that communication and dialogue is something that is valued by director Hertel.
"We're appreciative of all the communication we've had. Now, at some point here, we need decisions to be made and hopefully, those decisions will be made very, very quickly."
Downhill skiing, boys swim and bowling are already competing this winter as non-contact sports. The four contact sports — basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — may practice but all parties involved must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Those practices began Jan. 16 and Feb. 1 was the original date that competition could begin with an end date of April 10 for the boys basketball state finals, April 9 for the girls, April 3 for wrestling and March 27 for cheer.
Then, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blindsided the MHSAA, coaches and student-athletes last Friday by extending the competition ban to Feb. 21 with little explanation as to why.
In some ways, the MHSAA is still asking that question but is now getting more give-and-take from the MDHHS with Hertel in charge.
In total, 38 states are holding competitions in winter sports, including our neighbors in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. That includes competitions in the four contact sports.
The party line has been that the MHSAA has to show Whitmer and the health department that playing those indoor sports won't increase the spread of COVID-19 or pose a danger to athletes, coaches and the very few spectators that are going to be allowed in the gym.
“The two most pressing questions are: 'What are the numbers that are currently preventing us from playing?’" Uyl asked. “And the corollary question to that is: 'What do the numbers have to look like for us to play?'‘
Uyl might feel like the guy hitting his head against that proverbial cement wall at this point. He's been seeking answers to those questions since mid-November when winter practices normally begin.
We largely understand why a pause was put in place in mid-November. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 were climbing rapidly across the state, even in northern Michigan.
We were largely spared the first wave of the virus in the spring that hit Detroit and its suburbs hard.
Since then, the numbers have plummeted. Michigan's positivity rate on Thursday was just 4.35 percent, the lowest it's been in months.
“I think we all understood the November pause when numbers were escalating and skyrocketing, why a pause had to be made,‘ Uyl said. “We’re responsible people here. We are an organization here that is governed and led by educators. We’re in this to work for what’s best for kids.‘
Whitmer and the MDHHS have been all about what "the data" shows regarding COVID-19 and the MHSAA is the perfect example of providing that data.
Football, volleyball and girls swim were allowed to finish their seasons earlier this month, thanks to a pilot antigen testing program set up by the MDHHS and administered by the school still competing in those three sports.
Of the more than 30,000 tests administered in those three sports, the negativity rate was 99.8 percent.
That seems pretty positive to me.
Yet, Whitmer and the MDHHS don't seem to care.
“We thought the numbers would be good, the numbers were extraordinarily good,‘ Uyl said. “Remember that these were three sports, two of which were exclusively indoor sports, and the reality for football was many of our football teams were practicing indoors.‘
A number of people have asked why the antigen testing can't continue for winter sports teams. The basic answer is that's a whole lot of tests and then who's going to pay for them.
There are roughly 60,000 Michigan students competing in winter sports and the testing would need to be done three times a week. The fall testing involved just 5,300 athletes in the final weeks of their seasons.
That's a lot of tests and a lot of money — something school districts really can't afford at this point.
The other good news is we still have time on our side. The calendar is just turning to February and after all, we just played football outdoors…in January.
The MHSAA has said its goal all along is to hold three separate seasons and play them to their conclusion.
There's plenty of time to do that and plenty of creativity to go around.
Let the process happen.
“It’s still January,‘ Uyl said. “We also just finished fall championship that were two months later than they were scheduled to end.
“The goal is still three seasons that reach the finish line. But we have to know when our winter is going to start.‘
Uyl sounded somewhat optimistic on the Zoom call Friday, despite how little input the MHSAA has had with Whitmer and the MDHHS when it comes to school sports.
He sees a ray of hope with Hertel that wasn't there with Gordon.
“For the first time in a long time they are looking at the data, they understand the data and they see how the data can affect future decisions,‘ Uyl said. “We firmly believe now is the time to take the next step to allow those four winter sports, for those contact practices, to begin immediately and for the winter competition to immediately begin also.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.