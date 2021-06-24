EVART — The first thing recent Evart graduate Danny Witbeck settled in his mind was where he was going to college.
Witbeck, a notable multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats who is also a 4.0 student and the Class of 2021 valedictorian, chose Northwood University because of its high academic standards and its reputation as a business school as well as the appealing country setting of the campus surrounded by woods.
Witbeck, a Division 3 First Team All-State pitcher who was a key factor in Evart capturing its first regional baseball championship in 25 years earlier this month, was also very keen to pitch for the Timberwolves.
Wildcat coach Josh Johnson reached out to Northwood head coach Jake Sabol on Danny’s behalf and the coach responded positively, expressing interest in having Witbeck try out.
Danny did so last week, throwing a bullpen session at the Northwood facility under the supervision of Sabol and the deal was promptly done.
Witbeck signed his letter-of-intent to play baseball for the Timberwolves on Wednesday morning at the high school flanked by parents Torey and Katie with siblings Hunter, Logan and Isabella on hand along with girlfriend and fellow recent graduate Mackenzi VanBuren, coach Josh Johnson, athletic director Jay Wallace and some friends and teammates.
“It’s a great feeling,‘ Witbeck said. “I knew Northwood is where I wanted to go and I was really hoping to play baseball there, too. This is a great opportunity and I’m thrilled.‘
Witbeck thanked coach Johnson for reaching out to Coach Sabol, but Witbeck’s impressive statistics did a lot of the talking, too. Witbeck had a sensational senior season, posting a 16-2 record with a microscopic 0.23 earned-run-average. He struck out 176 batters and walked 12. He also batted above .400 while helping the Wildcats capture MHSAA Division 3 district and regional titles.
“Danny’s strength is his ability to locate his pitches,‘ Johnson noted. “He can mix his pitches really well but the location is the key for him. He can hit the corners of the plate with regularity and that’s what the umpires like to see. He kept the batters guessing and they just didn’t make good contact against him very often.‘
Johnson also commended Witbeck’s disposition on the mound.
“Danny never gets rattled,‘ he said. “It doesn’t matter what happens around him. If something bad happens, he has a short memory and goes right after the next batter. He maintains a commanding mound presence.‘
Witbeck’s arsenal includes an 85 mile-per-hour fastball with a curveball, a sidearm curve, and a change-up. It was more than a match for most of the hitters who stepped to the plate against him.
Witbeck acknowledged his catcher Reese Ransom, with whom he worked closely during their three years together on the diamond playing for Evart.
“Reese always called a great game,‘ Witbeck said. “When you have a catcher who knows how to mix the pitches and study the batters, that always benefits the pitcher. That’s the way it was with Reese.‘
Witbeck also thanked his grandfather Dan Witbeck, who helped Danny develop his pitching fundamentals from a young age and through the years leading up to high school.
“My grandpa helped me a ton,‘ he said. “He showed me the difference between being a thrower and a pitcher from the time I was pretty young.‘
Witbeck also received personal pitching instruction from coach Ken Kreiner in Mount Pleasant and that was also very beneficial to his development, he said.
Witbeck will have the opportunity to vie for a role with the Timberwolves beginning this fall. As a freshman, Witbeck knows he will have to work his way up the ladder but he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“One thing I like about how they have it set up at Northwood is it’s based on competition,‘ he said. “You work for your spot.‘
Coach Johnson believes Danny will make his mark at Northwood as he did at Evart.
“Danny has a tremendous work ethic,‘ he said. “When he gets the opportunity, he’ll impress the coaching staff there and I know he’ll find a way to get on the field. He has so much to offer.‘
Witbeck leaves Evart as the career leader in pitching victories, even though he missed his entire junior season to the pandemic. At the recent baseball banquet, Johnson announced he is going to have Danny’s uniform No. 14 retired.
“I’ve been blessed to have a number of really good athletes come through the baseball program over the years but Danny was special,‘ he said. “He was the whole package. Nobody else at Evart will wear his uniform number again.‘
Witbeck plans to major in accounting at Northwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.