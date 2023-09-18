CADILLAC — The work in progress continues.
A Cadillac volleyball team still figuring who fits where went 4-1 in its own Fall Classic Saturday.
The Vikings beat Pine River 25-9, 25-18; beat Marquette 25-18, 25-16; and beat Midland Dow 25-14, 25-11 in pool play. They beat Lakewood 26-28, 25-17, 15-11 in the Gold Division quarterfinals before falling to Traverse City St. Francis 22-25, 25-22, 15-7 in the semifinals.
“Overall, it was a pretty good day,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “The team played steady in most of the matches but we got a little up-and-down in bracket play.
“I was happy we were able to pull out the win against Lakewood. Unfortunately, we came out flat in the third set in the semifinal and racked up errors to end our day.”
Carissa Musta paced Cadillac with 56 kills, 19 blocks, four assists, five digs and 16 digs while Makenzie Johns had 45 kills, five aces, one block, one assist and 12 digs.
Cassie Jenema dished out 110 assists 13 kills, an ace, four blocks and 33 digs while Reina McMahon had six aces, three kills, two blocks, two assists and 35 digs.
Ari Bryant had an ace, three assists and 35 digs while Grace Zuback added three assists and 17 digs. Sophie Clough had an ace, five kills, two blocks, two assists and 20 digs while Chloe Lijewski had two aces, three kills, four blocks and seven digs. Taylor Pennoni had a kill, two blocks and five digs while Quinn Hess added two digs.
Cadillac (15-3-2 overall) is at Gaylord on Tuesday.
Lake City had a good day, with a 4-1-1 mark.
The Trojans lost to Traverse City Central 25-19, 26-24; split with Grand Rapids West Catholic 20-25, 30-28; and beat Shelby 25-13, 25-12 in pool play.
In Blue Division bracket play, Lake City beat Montague 25-11, 25-17; beat Midland 25-18, 25-18; and beat Mount Pleasant 25-21, 22-25, 19-17 in the finals.
“There are a lot of positives coming out of a tough tournament at Cadillac,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“It is always nice to see super competitive teams because that pushes us to be a better team. I couldn’t be more happy with one loss on the day and one tie.
“We were down 8-1 against Mount Pleasant in the first set and the girls dug as deep as possible to gain momentum in the finals of the Blue Division. It’s nice to say we won our division. It’s the right time to start playing good volleyball.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 47 kills, 52 assists, 12 blocks and 48 digs while Alie Bisballe had 50 assists, eight blocks, 29 digs and 51 kills.
Caleigh Schneider had 17 digs and four assists while Hannah Vasicek had 52 digs and seven kills.
Hailey Hamel had 42 digs; Hannah Hern 43 digs and 12 kills; Zoe Butkovich 52 digs and 13 kills; Kaitlin Kendall two digs and an assist; and Hannah Allen four digs. Kylie Hunt, Morena Shelton, Kerina Byard, Leah Linderman and Allie Gottschall had a dig apiece.
Lake City is at Manton on Tuesday.
McBain went 1-4.
The Ramblers lost to Lakewood 26-24, 25-13; lost to Forest Hills Eastern 25-12, 25-16; and lost to Midland 25-23, 25-14 in pool play. They beat Midland Dow 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the Blue Division quarterfinals before falling to Mount Pleasant 25-12, 25-20 in the semifinals.
“The team showed a lot of resilience today despite not having their head coach, Shawn Murphy,” McBain assistant coach Dawn VerBerkmoes said. “We battled against some really tough competition and our win against Midland Dow was a team effort.
“The girls came from behind in the third set and we did a good job in that match throwing Dow out of system by running a fast offense. I am proud of the positive attitudes today and responding well to a different coach.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 38 kills, two aces, eight blocks and 12 digs while Madison Ochampaugh dished out 63 assists, three aces, six kills and six digs. Brekken Cotter had 14 kills, three blocks and five aces while Ayla Fredin added 22 kills and two digs.
Shannon Maloney had 10 kills and a block; Mia Bontekoe six kills and three blocks; Isabel Rozeveld two kills and four blocks; Karsyn Meyering 14 digs; and Megan Kile 100 percent serving.
McBain hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
Pine River went 0-4.
The Bucks lost to Cadillac 25-9, 25-18; lost to Midland Dow 25-16, 25-18; and lost to Marquette 25-19, 25-20 in pool play before falling to Midland 25-16, 25-6 in the Blue Division.
“We were hoping our level of play and energy from Thursday’s game would carry into this tournament but that didn’t happen,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We came out a little flat and were plagued with ball-handling errors most of the day. This kept us from getting into any sort of rhythm which made for a long day.
“Even though it was a rough one for us, there were some good things happening on the floor. Unfortunately, those good things couldn’t keep us in games.”
Miriam Johnson had nine kills and five blocks while Riley Thompson had nine kills, six blocks and three aces. Lilly Felsk had 10 digs and 16 assists while Madison Rush added 12 digs, 14 assists and five aces.
Emma Tice had six kills and 15 digs while Brooklyn Wright had 27 digs.
Pine River (4-11-1) is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
EVART — Reed City’s boys and girls each took first in their respective races in the Evart Invitational Saturday at Spring Hill.
The Coyotes won the big-school division on the boys’ side with 21 points while Kingsley was second at 61 and Hesperia third at 79.
Anthony Kiaunis took first in 17:16, Ryan Allen second in 17:19, Isaac Clementshaw fourth in 18:43, Paul Saladin fifth in 18:47 and Izaiah Lentz ninth in 19:40.
“The boys ran by feel today with a good strong workout,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “We were down two of our top seven.
“Anthony and Ryan were solid. Isaac is coming along well as well as Izaiah and Elijah all transitioning from a long week with three soccer games. Paul Saladin has been very steady.”
Reed City won the girls’ title with 27 points while Kingsley was second at 44 and Standish-Sterling third at 72.
Clara Smoes took second in 23:31, Caelynn London third in 23:38, Marlowe Walcott sixth in 24:25, Taytum Sanford 10th in 24:48 and Hallee Hervey fifth in 25:03.
“Taytum Sanford really stepped up today with a great PR,” Saladin said. “Caelynn London had a season record, too. With Clara Smoes out front, she really led this team to the win. Freshman Marlowe Walcott and Hallee Hervey continue to excel. Really happy for Kaylin Smoes for earning a medal today.”
Mesick’s boys took fifth in the small-school division with 116 points while Mason County Eastern was first at 38.
Kyle Redman took second in 16:57, Ty Redman fifth in 17:24, Cody Linna 43rd in 22:22, Evan Spencer 45th in 22:28 and Gunnar Hallett 46th in 22:35.
Marion’s Jaden Kiger took 49th in 23:37 and Isiah Peterson 58th in 25:57. Heritage Christian’s Ethan Glupker took 47th in 23:22 and Ashtyn Barnes 55th in 25:38.
Mason County Eastern won the girls’ small-school division.
Marion’s Donna Mills-Foster took 23rd in 28:11 and Gabriella Radtke was 37th in 35:09, while Mesick’s Lucy Rogers took 21st in 27:36.
BRETHREN — Mesick got back on the winning track with a 34-8 win over Brethren in West Michigan D League play.
Landon Hall was 15 of 26 passing for 229 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 40 yards rushing.
Tyler Hall caught six passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns while Ben Humphreys had three aces for 48 yards and a TD.
Connor Sisson had five catches for 32 yards and Wyatt Putney eight carries for 29 yards.
Sisson led the way defensively with 11.5 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
Kristian Snyder picked off a pass and returned it 85 yards for a TD while Wyatt Putney had 7.5 tackles.
Humphreys added 6.5 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Mesick (2-2 overall, 2-1 WMD) is at Pellston on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.