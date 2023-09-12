CADILLAC — One step forward.
A Cadillac volleyball team trying to figure out some things went 2-1 in a quad it hosted on Monday.
The Vikings beat McBain 25-10, 25-20; beat Elk Rapids 25-18, 25-15 and lost a tight match to Traverse City St. Francis 29-27, 26-28, 15-12.
Veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines used Monday’s match as a testing ground for some lineup changes after the Vikings struggled in a Big North Conference loss last week to Traverse City Central.
“I am still trying to look for the right combinations so it was nice to be able to work on things tonight and move some people around,” she said.
“Overall, I am proud of my team because we’ve got some kids trying to fight through some sickness.
“We’ve got a big match coming up Wednesday so this was a good test for us. I was proud of our resilience but we’ve still got to learn how to finish and make plays down the stretch.”
Carissa Musta paced Cadillac with 35 kills, 10 blocks, 17 digs, three aces and three assists while Cassie Jenema dished out 73 assists, 24 digs, eight kills, five aces and three blocks.
Makenzie Johns had 32 kills, 13 digs, an ace and a block while Grace Zuback added 33 digs, two assists and an ace.
Sophie Clough had 17 digs, four assists, three kills and two aces while Reina McMahon had five blocks, nine digs and two kills.
Ari Bryant had 18 digs while Chloe Lijewski had four digs, an ace and an assist. Taylor Pennoni had four digs and Adri Beydoun two blocks.
Cadillac (10-2-2 overall) is at Traverse City West on Wednesday.
McBain went 1-2, falling to Cadillac and TC St. Francis (25-23, 25-23) before beating Elk Rapids (14-25, 25-21, 15-13).
“It definitely felt good to get the girls back on the court again after having such a long time off competition and this was a good measuring stick for us,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought we initially came out pretty flat against Cadillac but then bounced back with some better passing and offense.
“We were able to carry that momentum with us to play St. Francis and we had opportunities to close out both sets but a few errors here and there still plagued us. It seemed like it took a set against Elk Rapids to get back into the right mindset but I liked how they responded in set two, came out strong and were able to finish strong. There are a lot of good things to take away from tonight and areas we will continue to work on.”
Madison Ochampaugh dished out 44 assists, three kills, a block and served 96 percent while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 22 kills, four blocks, 12 digs and six aces on 92 percent serving. Ayla Fredin had 15 kills, a block, eight digs and three aces while Brekken Cotter added five kills, a block and served 100 percent.
Shannon Maloney had five kills, a block and served 100 percent while Karsyn Meyering added 14 digs and three aces on 100 percent serving.
McBain (4-10-1) is at Evart today to open Highland Conference play.
GLADWIN — Heritage Christian scored a 25-17, 25-23, 25-7 win over Skeels Christian.
Regan Farmer paced the Patriots with 12 aces while Natalie Vanden Berg had 10 kills.
Heritage Christian (8-0) hosts Marion today.
BURT LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 3-0 win over Burt Lake NMCA in an NMSL contest.
“We had a tough situation going into the game where we were missing our starting center defender,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We passed well and made us of our ability to possess the ball to keep the pressure on most of the game.
“I am proud of the guys who stepped up, played some different positions and played them well.”
Dries VanNoord, Go Takenaka and Pablo Ferrando Amoros scored for the Comets while Ty VanHaitsma had two assists.
Blair DeZeeuw made fives saves in goal.
BENZONIA — Benzie Central and Buckley played to a scoreless tie in a Northwest Conference contest.
Jud Rath recorded seven saves in his first shutout of the season while Isaac Svec and Gavin Liebler led the way defensively for the Bears.
Buckley (3-6-1) hosts Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.