TRAVERSE CITY — When you've waited more than four decades for one of these, another two months isn't a big deal.
Or maybe that makes it more special.
Either way, Cadillac got itself a piece of football history.
The Vikings beat Forest Hills Eastern 27-23 in an MHSAA Division 4 regional final Saturday night at Thirlby Field, marking the first time Cadillac has won a regional.
The program itself is more than 120 years old but the state playoffs didn't begin until the mid-1970s. Cadillac won a "mythical" state title in the 1960s when championships were awarded to the teams who finished No. 1 in the state newspaper rankings.
This one was settled on the field and it's not over yet as Cadillac (7-2 overall) advances to a state semifinal contest against powerhouse Edwardsburg. The Eddies (10-0) beat Grand Rapids South Christian 47-7 on Saturday.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 in Edwardsburg, located just north of the Michigan/Indiana state line in the southwest part of the state.
"This is history for our school," Cadillac junior running back Carter Harsh said. "I'm stoked about it…the whole team is stoked about it. It's crazy."
Crazy describes a lot these days. After not having played since a district final win over Sault Ste. Marie on Nov. 13, Cadillac waited almost 60 days to play again because of COVID-19 restrictions.
On top of that, the Vikings were supposed to host Saturday's game but school officials decided the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium was unsafe to play on Friday evening because of jagged ice chunks.
That sent the game to Thirlby Field as part of a doubleheader, following the Traverse City Central-North Farmington regional final that the Trojans won 50-22.
Take a six-month season with all of the COVID protocols, shutdowns, the game moving and a rough first half and it's a testament to a very resilient team.
"It's just a testament to what these guys have done all year and that's being able to deal with the downs and the valleys and come up out of it," Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. "We got into halftime, told them to chill out and take a deep breath.
"A lot of things that happened were self-inflicted wounds so we just needed to take a minute, calm down and get to work trusting the things we do."
Cadillac trailed Forest Hills Eastern 20-6 at halftime and moved the ball well on the Hawks but turned it over three times. The final came in the waning seconds of the second quarter when the Vikings fumbled on a first-and-goal play from the 1-yard line with 38.9 seconds to go in the half.
The Vikings regrouped, though, and cut it to 20-13 on a 9-yard run by Harsh at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter.
Harsh, who had a key interception in the first half, said this team has been late starters all year.
"We've always been a second-half team," he said. "We've got to learn to come out in the first half because next week's going to be even harder."
Cadillac's defense clamped down afterward, holding the Hawks to just a 23-yard field goal that made it 23-13.
Harsh scored again from 9 yards out to make it 23-20 at the 1:38 mark of the fourth quarter and the Vikings went up 27-23 on a 2-yard TD run by Kaleb McKinley with 5:06 left.
From there, Cadillac forced two big fumbles to secure the win and the regional title.
"I'll tell ya...there's been a lot of really good teams to come through here and for us to be doing this means a lot to our guys," Mallory said. "I don't have many words."
Noah Cochrane, who scored Cadillac's lone first-half TD, finished with 93 yards rushing while Harsh had 58. Aden Gurden ran for 76 yards and threw for 31 more while McKinley added 66 yards on the ground.
Collin Johnston paced the defense with 10 tackles and two forced fumbles while Dan Gray and Keenan Suminski each had six tackles. Trenton Dennis also had five tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.