Cadillac wrapped up a solid regular season with a 54-46 win in overtime over Traverse City St. Francis in a non-conference boys basketball contest Thursday night at home.
The Vikings finish at 18-4 overall headed into Division 2 district play next week.
“I wrote on the board tonight 18-4 or 17-5…both equal 0-0,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Everybody is 0-0 going into March and that’s the best part about high school basketball in Michigan.”
Cadillac faced a St. Francis team pretty similar to itself to wrap things up. The Gladiators (18-4) have a standout leader in senior Wyatt Nausidis who is surrounded by some strong and talented athletes.
Those athletes were physical with the Vikings in the first half, too, and that’s something Cadillac is accustomed to using against other teams.
It got the Vikings off their game a little bit and took some time to adjust to.
“The physicality of the way they played us defensively got us off in the first half a little bit,” Benzenberg said. “We talked at halftime about let’s not get hit in the mouth. Let’s raise the level of our physicality and intensity.”
St. Francis led 8-7 after the first quarter and 26-17 at halftime with Nausidis leading the charge.
The Vikings began turning things around in the third quarter, though, and outscored the Gladiators 20-13 to trail just 39-37 going into the fourth quarter.
The spark came from sophomore forward Kyle McGowan in the paint. McGowan only scored five points in the contest but grabbed 11 rebounds and gave the Vikings a needed spark inside.
“Kyle really raised his level of play in the second half,” Benzenberg said.
It was tied at 41-all after regulation and while Nausidis hit a shot to put St. Francis up 43-41 in the overtime, that was the last leads the Glads would hold.
Jaden Montague hit a 3-pointer the next trip down the court for Cadillac to put the Vikings up 44-43. They’d never trail again.
Montague paced the Vikings with 15 points while Gavin Goetz had 10. Charlie Howell and Eli Main each scored nine.
Nausidis paced St. Francis with 29 points.
Cadillac faces Chippewa Hills or Reed City in a district semifinal contest Wednesday at Big Rapids.
• Cadillac won the JV game 41-34. Nate Roberts paced the Vikings with 13 points while Clay Potvin scored 12.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 49-31.
Kyle Ross paced the Vikings with 21 points while Cade James had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight steals.
Lucas Vancil added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
