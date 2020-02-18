A total of 24 area wrestlers are moving on from MHSAA Individual District to Individual Regionals on Saturday.
Division 3
at Grayling H.S.
Lake City qualified six wrestlers and Reed City had two in a Division 3 Individual District Saturday at Grayling High School.
Lake City's Logan Young took first at 215 pounds, pinning Benzie Central's Cody Hanson in 46 seconds in the championship match.
Austin Potter (285), Trey Jones (130), Zach Stockman (135) and Eli Marshall (189) each took second for the Trojans while Cade Wolf (103) was third.
"It's nice getting six through and we'd like to get all of them through to the finals," Lake City coach Eli Hoffert said. "The kids wrestled tough and we had some big wins."
Reed City is sending on two wrestlers after Austin Fowler took third at 189 and Anakin Andrus took fourth at 112.
Regional competition takes place at Boyne City H.S. on Saturday.
Division 4
at Oscoda H.S.
Sixteen area wrestlers made the trek to Oscoda worth it in a Division 4 Individual District.
Pine River led the way with nine regional qualifiers.
Brock Nelson took first at 171 pounds for the Bucks, pinning teammate Austin Wuesten in 3:06 in the championship match.
Matt Treiber (119) and Jordan Koetje (130) also were second while Seth Duncan (119), Caden Mys (135), Phil Rigling (140) and Elijah Carper (189) took third. Thomas Hooker (145) took fourth to move on, as well.
Evart is sending five on to regional competition. Darren Gostlin took first at 119, knocking off Pine River's Treiber 12-10 in overtime in the title match.
Reese Ransom (152) and Cole Hopkins (160) were each second while Sam Bailey (160) was third and Dominic Molicki-Lancaster (285) took fourth.
"Darren had a really nice weekend and has come a long way in the last three weeks," Evart coach Ben Bryant said. "He was injured at the start of the season but is really coming on of late and doing everything we're asking.
"We're looking for Cole and Reese and to do well this weekend, too, and we're thinking all five guys we qualified for regionals have a good chance of getting through."
Manton's Xavier Elkins (119) took fourth to advance, as did Forest Area's Sir Xavier Navoni (189).
Regional competition takes place on Charlevoix H.S. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.