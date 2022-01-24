REED CITY — As the calendar gets close to February, the wrestling picks up its pace.
The MHSAA post-season is just a couple of weeks away and the jockeying has begun for seeding when it comes to the individual state tournament.
Reed City held its 37th individual invitational Saturday as a pre-cursor to what lies ahead.
Durand won the event with 209 points while Saginaw Swan Valley was second at 206, Lakeview third at 148.5, Pine River fourth at 148, the Coyotes fifth at 130, Evart seventh at 96.5, Cadillac eighth at 91 and Manton 16th at 15.
Pine River led the way locally.
“The kids did a nice job,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “Seven of the 11 wrestlers we entered placed in the top four.”
Ryder Holmes (140 pounds), Phil Rigling (152) and Cayden Mys (160) each took second for the Bucks and Mys picked up his 100th career victory along the way.
Holmes also had a big upset win the semifinals to reach the title match.
Jordan Nelson (119) and Wyatt Underhill (145) each took third while Damian Jackson (125) and Andrew Baldwin (215) were fourth.
Pine River is at Kingsley on Wednesday.
Reed City placed seven wrestlers, as well.
Carter Johnson (103), Bryson Hughes (171) and Wyatt Spalo (215) each took second while Elijah Lentz (130) and Izaiah Lentz (135) were third.
Myles McCarthy (125) and Noah Morgan (189) each took fifth.
Evart had a pair of first-place finishers. Sam Bailey improved his record to 27-5 as he took first at 189 pounds while teammate Cole Hopkins took first at 171 and stayed perfect at 33-0.
Ethan Conk took fourth at 103 and Alex Burhans was fifth at 285, as well.
Cadillac took eighth overall.
“Districts are coming up soon and it’s good to see tough competition to prepare,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “These placers got some key wins that should help with seeding at the district tournament.”
Justin Paszkowski led the Vikings as he took second at 189 while Carter Lewis (145) and Seth Dilley (285) each took fourth.
Matt Reinertson (103), Kevin Sampson (152) and Luke Phillips (160) each took fifth.
Cadillac hosts Boyne City and Tawas on Wednesday.
Manton’s lone placer came at 171 as Ben Paddock took third.
The Rangers are at Frankfort on Wednesday.
BATTLE CREEK — Manton had seven girls place in a tournament at Battle Creek Central Saturday.
“We literally continue to get better and better,” Manton coach Adam Coleman said. “What I like is we’re starting to create an edge on our girls wrestling team. We execute with 100% intensity and it’s showing on the mat.
“Our improvements keep coming. Summer Cook is a perfect example. The improvements that kid has made have been nothing short of miraculous. I’m excited to see how much better we can get rolling into conference and sectionals.”
Reganne Stahl and Kennedi Wahmhoff took first while Natalee Kibbe, Makayla Gowell and Alyssa White were each second. Chloe Colton took third and Cook fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.