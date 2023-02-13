One step further.
A number of area wrestlers are moving on in the MHSAA Individual Wrestling Tournament after the first step — districts — took place Saturday.
The boys’ regional round takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 while the girls compete on Sunday, Feb. 19 with a trip to Ford Field and the state finals on the line.
Pine River leads the area again with eight wrestlers advancing out of an Individual District Saturday at Manton High School.
Freshman Jericho Holmes won the title at 126 pounds, beating Roscommon’s Lukas Roth 3-1 in the finals to avenge a loss from last week’s conference finals.
Ryder Holmes won the title at 144, pinning Benzie Central’s Owen Cruden in the finals in 1:12. Andrew Baldwin won the title at 215, as well, beating Mio’s Wyatt Carter 2-0 in the championship match.
Jordan Nelson took second at 120 while Bryant Wing (106), Damien Jackson (132) and Caleb Gepford (285) each took third. Paul Frayer (190) took fourth.
The Bucks host a Division 4 Team Regional on Wednesday, meeting Benzie Central in the first round. Whittemore-Prescott and Roscommon are the other two teams.
Evart’s Cole Hopkins maintained his perfect season, going 3-0 to win the title at 175 pounds.
Hopkins pinned Roscommon’s David Jensen in 1:12 in the finals after pinning each of his two previous opponents Saturday in under 30 seconds.
Hopkins is 41-0 headed into the regional round.
Alex Burhans took second at 285 after falling in overtime in the title match while teammate Ethan Conk also took second at 113. Joseph Kunin (150) also advanced by taking third.
Pine River and Evart’s wrestlers compete in an Individual Regional Saturday at Charlevoix.
A year after being blanked, Cadillac is sending five wrestlers to a regional it hosts after Saturday’s district tournament in Gaylord.
“These kids are working hard and peaking at the right time,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
“I am proud of my entire team on a much-improved crew.”
Freshman Maveric Hoffert (126) and sophomore Luke Phillips (165) each placed second to advance while junior Justin Paszkowski (190) took third.
Sophomore Matt Reinertson (106) and freshman Joey Schafer (113) each took fourth.
Cadillac hosts the boys’ regional on Saturday and a girls’ regional on Sunday.
Reed City advanced four wrestlers out of an Individual District Saturday at Big Rapids High School.
Leading the way is senior Bryson Hughes who won the title at 190 pounds and picked up his 150th career victory along the way Saturday.
Wyatt Spalo also won the district title at 285 pounds.
Elijah Lentz took second at 138 while Carter Johnson (106) took fourth.
Reed City’s wrestlers advance to an Individual Regional Saturday at Grayling.
