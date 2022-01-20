TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac picked up a pair of wins, beating Traverse City West 48-36 and host TC Central 40-39 in Big North Conference wrestling Wednesday night.
“I am proud of the hard work these kids are doing,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “These were hard-earned and much-deserved wins for us tonight.
“Against Central, freshman Luke Phillips had a tough senior and didn’t give up bonus points which was huge.
“We were trailing by 15 points before the last three matches so we needed big wins.
“Noah Helsel and Carter Lewis both pinned leaving us down by three. Kevin Sampson came up with a big 11-6 decision win to tie the match and we won on criteria.”
Scoring a pair of wins were Sampson (152 pounds), Matt Reinsterson (103), Matteo Letizio (119) and Lewis (145).
Cadillac is at the Reed City Invitational on Saturday.
LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of Highland/Mid-Michigan Conference wrestlings wins, beating Mancelona 69-12 and Manton 72-6.
Phil Rigling recorded his 100th career victory for the Bucks at 152 pounds while Wyatt Underhill (145) and Cayden Mys (160) each had key wins over tough opponents.
It also was senior night for Garrett Sperkowski (125), Seth Duncan (130), Underhill, Rigling, Mys, Rogan Nelson (171) and Hunter Varney (189).
Pine River is at Reed City on Saturday.
Manton also beat Forest Area 30-23.
Chloe Colton (112) scored a pair of wins for the Rangers while Natalee Kibbe (125), Nolan Winsett (130), Ben Paddock (171) and Kavan Weinrick (189) each won a match.
“We had some tough matches today,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “We wrestled well with only having a third of our team. We fought hard and never gave up.”
Manton is at Reed City on Saturday while its girls’ team is at Battle Creek Central.
GRANT — Reed City split a pair of CSAA Gold matches, beating host Grant 58-34 and falling to Fremont 54-23.
Elijah Lentz and Bryson Hughes were each 2-0 for the Coyotes. Carter Johnson, Dannica Bregg, Miles McCarthy, Trevor Burgess, Ayden Mullen, Hunter Fagon-Moyer and Noah Morgan each won a match.
Reed City hosts its 37th annual individual invitational on Saturday.
LAKE CITY — Evart split a pair of Highland/Mid-Michigan Conference matches as it lost to Kingsley 54-21 and beat Lake City 39-14.
Riley Ransom, Cole Hopkins, Sam Bailey and Ethan Conk scored wins against the Stags. Josiah Beard, Hopkins, Bailey, Kaden DuBreuil, Conk, Alannah Bentley and Cole Staats had wins against the Trojans.
Evart is at Reed City’s invitational on Saturday.
