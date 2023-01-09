PETOSKEY -- Cadillac had an up-and-down day as it went 2-3 at the Petoskey Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings beat Boyne City 78-0 and beat Negaunee 48-33 before dropping their final three matches to Grand Ledge (48-36), Charlevoix (51-30) and the host Northmen (42-37).
"We are losing close duals so we need to get back to the fundamentals," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "We got some big wins from Lilly Allen, Ethan Downing and Luke Phillips."
Maveric Hoffert went a perfect 5-0 at 126 pounds to pace Cadillac while Matt Reinertson (106) and Dominic Treiber (120) each went 4-1.
Allen (113), Downing (157/165), Justin Paszkowski (190) and Shawn Paszkowski (285) each went 3-2.
Cadillac hosts a quad on Wednesday against Big North Conference leader Gaylord and Petoskey.
Bucks 5th at invite
GLADWIN -- Pine River took fifth overall at the 12-team Gladwin Super Duals on Saturday.
The Bucks opened with wins over Big Rapids and Tawas before falling to the host Flying G's and Midland. They bounced back to beat Bay City John Glenn in their finale.
Andrew Baldwin (215 pounds) and Caleb Gepford (285) paced Pine Rive with unbeaten records and also scored key bonus points. Ryder Holmes also went 5-0 at 144 pounds. Jericho Holmes (132) and Damian Jackson (138) each went 4-1.
"Darian had a couple of really big come-from-behind losses using his conditioning and determination to come back and score wins late in the match," Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
The Bucks host a conference quad on Wednesday and then host their annual Fallen Bucks Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
Manton competes at 2 invite
The Manton boys and girls each competed in separate invitational on Saturday.
The girls competed in a tournament at Grand Haven and came home with five placers, including a couple of champions.
"Our girls did phenomenal," Manton girls coach Adam Coleman said. "Every single one of them placed at a meet with girls from all divisions. I can't wait to see how far they progress."
Summer Cook took first at 105 pounds while Kennedi Wahmhoff won the title at 130. Makayla Gowqell took second at 170 while Chloe Colton was third at 110 and Bridget Collins took fourth at 125.
Manton's boys were in an event at Ravenna.
"I am really impressed with how our boys wrestled and each one of them are getting better as the weeks go on," Manton coach Chad Weston said.
Logan Baker took third at 165 for the Rangers while Kavan Weinrick was fifth at 215.
Also scoring wins were Nolan Winsett (120), Mark Mullin (132), Skylar Winsett (157), Rylan Lewis (175) and David Mullin (190).
Manton took 10th as a team.
The Rangers host a conference match on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patriots fall short
BALDWIN -- Heritage Christian's girls basketball team dropped a 65-33 decision to Brethren in a game played at Baldwin High School.
Regan Farmer paced the Patriots with 15 points while Lovina Smith had eight. Lily Bigger scored seven while Desirae Vrieze added three.
Heritage Christian hosts Mesick on Tuesday.
