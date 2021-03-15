LUDINGTON — Cadillac went 2-1 in a wrestling quad Saturday to finish its first varsity regular season at 13-13 overall.
The Vikings lost to Montague 50-27; beat Ludington 63-18 and beat Traverse City St. Francis 60-24.
"Being our first year as a team and with such a short season, I'm happy with the results," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
Chris Reinhold (189 pounds) paced Cadillac with three wins Saturday while Kevin Sampson (152), Noah Helsel (160), Jacob Brooks (171) and Caden Dittrich (215) each won a pair of matches.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 Team District Wednesday at Petoskey and a D2 Individual District Saturday at Bay City John Glenn.
Coyotes go 2-1 at quad
BEAVERTON — Reed City wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 day in a quad.
The Coyotes beat Frankfort 57-0 and Beaverton 37-24 before falling to Mancelona 42-42 (7th criteria loss).
Elijah Lentz (125) became the first freshman in the program's 55-year history to go unbeaten with a perfect 23-0 mark this year.
Izaiah Lentz (130), Alex Andrus (140), Aaron Boucher (145), Chad Landis (160) and Bryson Hughes (171) went 3-0 while Eli Johnson had two wins.
Also with wins were Anakin Andrus (119), Dominic Hansen (135) and Noah Morgan (285).
Reed City (18-6 overall) competes in a Division 3 Team District Thursday at Hart.
