CADILLAC — The pieces to the puzzle are being put together.
Two years ago, Cadillac started its girls’ golf program with a group of juniors that weren’t necessarily golfers but loved to compete.
That group graduated last spring, but also imparted some of that competitiveness on the many underclassmen — some of whom they’re related to.
The Vikings took another step in the right direction as they took fifth in an MHSAA Division 3 regional at the Cadillac Country Club on Tuesday.
Forest Hills Eastern won the title with a 368 while Whitehall took second at 373 and Spring Lake third at 377. Those three teams qualify for the Division 3 State Finals, to be held Oct. 15-16 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
Cadillac took fifth with a 404, winning the fifth-score tiebreak against Big Rapids.
“I am so proud of this young team,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “The seniors that graduated last year set a competitive foundation for this program that these girls now have.
“Our future is bright. These girls now know what a regional is all about and what numbers they have to shoot next year to be competitive in that top three. When you look at it, these girls are a only a handful of shots off being in that mix.”
The added bonus was Cadillac got to host Tuesday’s 13-team event on a beautiful fall day.
“The golf course was in perfect shape and it was a perfect day for a regional,” Bailey added.
Sophomore Avery Meyer paced the Vikings with a 14th-place finish and a 97 while sophomore Onalee Wallis shot a 99 for 23rd, freshman Grace Drabik was 29th at 103, junior Carmen Dalstrom 33rd at 105 and senior Zoey Feister 41st at 111.
Cadillac finishes its season with a tournament Thursday at Alpena and Monday at Traverse City.
With four of its top five golfers returning next fall, the plan is to make sure to play as much as possible next summer.
“Add the competitive drive they have and an off-season to improve, and they know we can get there,” Bailey said.
Also advancing to the state finals as individuals are Ludington’s Emma McKinley (86), Grant’s Nadia Zertaut (88) and Big Rapids’ Kaiali Stout (90).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.