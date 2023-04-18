The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) is working hard getting ready for the 2023 field season.
NCCISMA is primarily funded by grants, and they were recently awarded two new grants. One, from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program (MISGP), and another, a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) grant, from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). NCCISMA relies on two of their partnering Conservation Districts (CD) to act as fiduciaries for their grants. Mason-Lake CD holds all federal NCCISMA grants, and Mecosta CD holds all state NCCISMA grants.
The USFS announced their 2023 GLRI grant awards on April 10. NCCISMA received $50,000 for a two-year project to partner with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to address Phragmites on state highways within the region. This highly invasive species is bad news on roadsides as it not only blocks site lines for motorists, but its growth can also damage road surfaces.
While MDOT has been treating Phragmites on the roadsides they manage, their control work is limited to the road rights-of-way (ROW). NCCISMA has noticed that in some of these control sites, such as found along U.S. 131, the Phragmites is well controlled in the ROW, but without that work crossing onto the adjacent private properties, the Phragmites is still spreading, further into the private properties, and is also always poised to move back into the treated areas within the ROW.
The USFS grant will allow NCCISMA to contact property owners adjacent to MDOT ROW Phragmites infestations, and to obtain permission and treat the Phragmites on the private lands, ultimately increasing MDOT’s own control efforts against Phragmites in the region.
The grant from the MISGP will provide funding for control of high priority invasive species that were found during surveys of area off-road vehicle (ORV) trails in 2022. With those surveys two occurrences of Phragmites and 13 occurrences of garlic mustard were found on the trails. Of particular concern on these motorized recreational vehicle trails is the garlic mustard. Its plants each produce hundreds of tiny seeds, that are virtually invisible in mud, and thus can easily spread by clinging to vehicles and riders that unknowingly move them from place to place. A separate MISGP grant that was received in 2022 paid for the surveys, and allowed NCCISMA to produce and install maps at affected trailheads advising riders of invasives on the trail.
Garlic mustard is a biennial, growing into a short rosette in its first year, and then bolting, blooming, and going to seed in its second year. Treatments on the trails in 2023 will involve a spring pulling of second year plants, and a fall herbicide treatment on first year plants. Spraying the first year plants in the fall keeps second-year plants from developing, blooming and going to seed, ultimately leading to depletion of the garlic mustard seed bank in the soil.
This control strategy is effective, but can take up to ten years to reduce garlic mustard populations to acceptable levels. The Phragmites found on the trails will also be treated in 2023. NCCISMA has found that, with the right chemicals used at the right time of year, most small Phragmites infestations can be eradicated with two years of control.
In addition to the control on the trails, the MISGP grant received in 2023 will allow NCCISMA to expand surveys to complete the inventory of wild parsnip in the area. Wild parsnip is of concern because of its propensity to rapidly spread, producing monocultures, and the threat it poses to human health. Contact with wild parsnip sap causes severe burns on human skin. This will be the third year of wild parsnip surveys here.
The first focused on the White Pine Trail in Osceola and Wexford Counties, which is considered the source population for wild parsnip in the region. In 2022, NCCISMA surveyed 345 linear miles of roadside, covering a three-mile buffer outside of the surveys performed the previous year. The 2022 surveys revealed 22 previously unknown locations of wild parsnip. This high number of occurrences revealed a need for further surveys, to determine the full extent of the wild parsnip here, and prevent existing outlier populations from spreading to become new sources. 2023 MISGP funding will allow surveys of an additional three-mile buffer beyond the 2022 survey locations, and around all currently known outliers of this species. The goal of these surveys is to find outlier populations and control them, hemming in the wild parsnip, to keep it contained to its source. Once that is achieved, the source population will become the focus of control.
To help with the new survey and control work in 2023, NCCISMA is looking to add a seasonal field crew member to their well-seasoned returning team. This is a great opportunity for anyone with a passion for conservation science and a love of the outdoors. More details about this position, and instructions to apply, can be found on the webpage, NorthCountryInvasives.org.
Vicki Sawicki is the NCCISMA Program Coordinator. For more information on invasive species management, contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org, or stop by the NCCISMA’s office at 401 N. Lake St. in Cadillac.
