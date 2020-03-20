|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Bay
|1
|Charlevoix
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Detroit City
|149
|2
|Eaton
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Ingham
|7
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|12
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|3
|Macomb
|86
|Midland
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|184
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|St. Clair
|7
|Washtenaw
|16
|Wayne
|67
|1
|Out of State
|1
Total
549
|3
State says number of positive cases is up to 549
Updated
