Stepped up MSP patrols on M-115 lead to four meth-related arrests in Osceola County

On Monday, an MSP Cadillac Post trooper made a traffic stop near the village of LeRoy. During the stop, $14,637 in cash was seized for forfeiture along with a substantial quantity of methamphetamine. The driver was lodged in the Osceola County Jail.

 Courtesy photo

CADILLAC — While the main goal of stepped up MSP patrols on M-115 is to slow down speeders and make the roadway safer, the initiative has also made a dent on the area's drug problem.

According to an MSP press release, the 2020 traffic initiative is a partnership with MSP Mount Pleasant Post focusing on the areas of M-115 between M-37 in Wexford County to U.S. 10 in Osceola County.

During the weekend patrol, a trooper from the Cadillac Post was patrolling northern Osceola County. 

On Sunday, two separate traffic stops resulted in three subjects being lodged for possession of methamphetamine and five warrants being satisfied, according to the MSP press release. 

The identities of the individuals involved in the stops have not been released pending arraignment on charges.