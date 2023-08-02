Information for this article on the logging community of Stittsville was gleaned from the excellent historical material of Steven Koster and David Robinson.
LAKE CITY – The origins of the town of Stittsville, located in Norwich Township, can be traced to the year 1878 and the arrival of the Methodist minister, Rev. Williams J. Stitt, and his brother James. The Stitt brothers came south from Canada.
It was James Stitt who opened a store in what later became known as Norwich, and then Stittsville. The location was chosen partly because of the potential for logging and partly because it marked the halfway point between Fife Lake and Houghton Lake.
In 1883, another Stitt brother, John T. Stitt, also settled in the area. He purchased the store from James, who then moved north to Mackinaw City. The village, which became known first as Norwich, was a bustling place in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the railroad line came through and the logging was plentiful.
There was a hotel, saloon and post office downtown along with a livery, blacksmith shops, two general stores, a hardware store, a drugstore, a bicycle shop, a repair shop, a planing mill, a chemical plant, and, of course, a huge saw mill. There was also a local Methodist Church founded by the Rev. Stitt.
The influence of Christianity can also been seen through the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) hall in the town as well. You don’t hear about the Odd Fellows very much but in the late 1890s it was the largest fraternal organization in the world and was especially popular in the U.S. even though it was started initially in Great Britain in the early 1800s.
It was a fraternal organization but there was also a separate “Rebekah” group for the ladies. The purpose of the group was to promote “the ethics of reciprocity and charity” by implied inspiration of Judeo-Christian ethics. The first time I came across the name Odd Fellows was 30 or more years ago when I was doing a history piece about the town of Colon, located north of Sturgis in St. Joseph County. I didn’t realize how prominent the Odd Fellows group was at the time.
Stittsville grew and prospered through the late 1890s and up until 1904, when the logging boom finally ended and the railroad stopping coming through. Some of the original buildings in Stittsville were lost in a fire and other buildings were simply torn down.
Earl and Mary Fortier were the last owners of the general store in Stittsville. All that remains today of the structures is the old Methodist Church building located on 7 Mile Road less than a half-mile south of the where the town was located.
The Stittsville Cemetery contains the markers and remains of a number of the early settlers to the area. The deceased were still interred there into the late 1980s. Many of the names are familiar. Some of the Whipples are buried there. Other surnames include Bunce, Bartholomew, Kern, Londak, Mosher, Murray, Thornton, Shackleton, Richmond, Robinson, Roosa, Sherman, Smith and Sinkler.
Merwin J. Sinkler of Norwich Township, better known as Marvin Sinkler, is among those buried there. Marvin served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam and gave his life in combat in defense of our freedoms on May 15, 1967. He was 20.
