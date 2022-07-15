Storage Building Fire - Moddersville Store

On 06/16/2022 at approximately 4:20 pm MAFD was dispatched to a report of a storage building fire located at the Moddersville Store on E. Finkle Road, Holland Township.
Units arrived to find the storage building containing the store’s back up generator, a vehicle and other items involved in fire. Near the structure was a large propane tank that was being heated by the fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before structural damage to the tank occurred or the fire spread to nearby structures.
The store's solar panel system was also damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be related to the generator, as the store had no power at the time of the fire.
MAFD was assisted at the scene by Clam Union Township Fire Department. Units were on scene for approximately 1.5 hours. There were no injuries reported.
MAFD and CUFD also responded to multiple power lines down on roadways during and after the structure fire.
