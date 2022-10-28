CADILLAC — When Demont Storm took the stand Thursday in his testimony against murder and weapons offenses, he and his legal counsel painted a picture of self-defense.
Storm taking the stand was the highlight of the afternoon portion of testimony given during the third day of his murder trial that alleged he killed Jayce Alexander Thompson in cold blood.
Storm said he was working at his job in Traverse City at a sub shop and was supposed to close on Oct. 1, 2021. He testified while he worked and lived in Traverse City, the 20-year-old was homeless. He stayed where he felt safe, but most of the time he was up at night because he didn’t feel safe.
While at work on Oct. 1, 2021, he testified her received messages from a friend and Malaysia Reaume about a party. Because he had only talked with Reaume online or through text messages, Storm testified he was interested in going to the party to see if she was an actual person.
He testified he didn’t like big crowds, but the chance to meet Reaume was enough to get him to go. He later testified that he was able to leave work about 30 minutes early because work was slow and they were caught up with all the closing duties. There also was enough staff to handle the remaining work.
He was picked up directly from work by his friend and another person he had never met and they went to the bonfire party in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township.
Storm testified that when they arrived, they were one of the first groups there. As more people started to arrive and the party grew, Storm said he and the people he came with returned to the vehicle to listen to music. He testified again that he didn’t like big crowds and was feeling uncomfortable. He also said he was only there to meet Reaume.
Eventually, Reaume arrived and the two said their hellos, hugged and made their way to the fire and to where her cousin was located. He testified they only went to one truck and they sat on the tailgate.
When asked by Champion if he had a gun on his person, Storm testified that he did, a Ruger 380. When Champion asked why, Storm testified that he was homeless and he had it for safety reasons and all the current events going on in the world.
Storm testified that soon after they sat on the tailgate that Cameron Wayne came by and asked him who he was. Storm testified he didn’t know who Wayne was until he started asking him questions. That is when Storm testified that he asked if he lived at the castle house and if he hit him during that party that occurred at least a month before the bonfire party where the shooting happened.
Storm testified when Wayne returned he had multiple friends with him, but he didn’t know any of them. He testified that they instructed him to leave. He went back to the vehicle he came in but it was locked so he decided to go back to the fire to find the people he came with so they could leave.
When he returned to the area of the fire, that is when he testified people started to come at him aggressively. He also said he only recognized one person, Wayne. The only reason he recognized him was that they had just talked.
While previous testimony stated he flashed a weapon, Storm testified that he never did that. He also testified that he was trying to leave and was walking toward the exit but he wasn’t able to due to the continued pursuit and what he called an attack.
He testified that is when he contemplated pulling out the gun in his waistband so he could shoot in the air. He hoped that it would scare those pursuing him enough so he could get away. He testified he remembered pulling the gun out and firing it in the air.
He testified he was scared. He didn’t want what happened several weeks before at the party at Wayne’s house, where he was beaten up and wound up in the hospital, or possibly worse.
He said no one was coming to his aid and they were chanting for him to get beat up. He testified after he fired the gun, he left the party. He testified he didn’t know he had shot anyone.
He said when left the party he was running into the dark woods and he testified he believed he was running for his life.
He testified he didn’t want to hurt anyone, that he didn’t know Thompson and still doesn’t, but by the 19-year-old’s demeanor on Oct. 2, 2021, he seemed to know him.
During his cross-examination, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins asked Storm if he had family in Northern Michigan, despite being from Florida. He testified he had family in Kalkaska. Wiggins also asked if he knew he wasn’t wanted at the party and why he went back to the fire. Storm testified he was trying to find the people he came with so they could leave.
Before Storm took the stand and the prosecution rested, Wiggins had Michigan State Police firearm and firearms control expert Jessica Ramirez, MSP digital forensic analyst Chelsea Coburn, MSP latent fingerprint analyst Jayme-Lea Finch, Wexford County Deputy Jake Koponen and Wexford County Detective Lt. Marty Penney testify.
Wiggins also recalled Jayden Alfred to testify to clarify where Nick Perez Jr.’s truck was located in relation to the fire at the party.
Ramirez testified that three of the bullet casings found matched the Ruger 380 believed to be the murder weapon, while three casings found were inconclusive. She also testified that the bullets found as evidence, including the one taken from Thompson’s body and the fragment found at the scene, both matched the Ruger 380.
Coburn testified that she analyzed two phones, including the one police found near the scene of the shooting belonging to Storm, but only minimal information was retrieved. The other phone was given to police by Reaume, but again only minimal information was retrieved.
During Finch’s testimony, she said she looked for prints on the Rugar 380, its magazine and a can that Storm was believed to have been drinking from. No latent prints, however, were lifted from any of those items.
The defense only called Storm to the stand and afterward, their case was rested. Friday the closing arguments are scheduled, as well as jury instructions. Once those conclude, the jury will be released to deliberate.
Storm was arraigned in circuit court on charges of open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2, 2021, in Hanover Township. Those are the same charges he is on trial for.
If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
