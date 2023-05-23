Have you ever watched the water flow from your house during a heavy rain event? Did you follow the flow to see where it goes? Typically, in developed areas rainfall flows off the roof either through a gutter system or just onto the ground and flows to the street or away from your house into a drainage area. The street and drainage area most often flows quickly into a larger body of water, our rivers, ponds and lakes.
Fast flowing water carries more debris, sediment, and pollutants such as gasoline, fertilizers, salt and bacteria. Lakefront properties have a higher risk of depositing polluted waters directly into the open water without proper buffer zones. The good news is we can reduce the amount of pollutants and sediment from entering our waters by creating rain gardens, natural shorelines and green infrastructure.
Rain Gardens are a shallow depression into the ground typically 6 to 24 inches deep with gradual slopes and a berm on one side to slow down water. By slowing down the speed of the water and running the water through plants excess nutrients and pollutants are filtered out and allows the water to be absorbed into the ground or slowly flow to the open waters. This is similar to wetlands, nature’s filter, but in a landscaped setting.
The size of the rain garden is dependent on the size of the impervious surface, a surface that water can not pass through, such as cement, roofs and asphalt, that is draining into the rain garden. The rain garden should be 20% of the square footage of the impervious surface. Some situations will require you to directly feed your gutters into the garden or install a tile system to force the water into the rain garden. When choosing a location, rain gardens should be 10 feet away from structures with basements/crawl spaces and you should call Miss Dig 811 to determine where your utility lines are before construction. Add in some rocks and native plants, which can include not only perennials but trees and shrubs too, and you are well on your way to building a rain garden.
Learn more about installing a rain garden at our next workshop on June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the County Office Building located at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Businesses and residents are welcome.
Waterfront properties are facing erosion issues due to rising water levels, ice, wind and run-off. A natural shoreline is about recreating the natural progression from upland to open water. By utilizing native plants in the right spots, the roots hold the soil in place and the plant absorbs the energy from wave action. Maintaining a buffer of vegetation not only protects your land from washing away but also filters run-off water before it reaches the open water.
Similar to rain gardens this natural shoreline can look landscaped and beautiful and still make an impact. Rocks and coconut coir logs can help stabilize eroded shorelines but should always be paired with native plants. Learn more at ShorelinePartnership.org.
Rain Gardens and natural shorelines would both be considered green infrastructure, but can also include initiatives that are community wide or in a commercial setting such as bioswales, tree plantings and permeable pavement.
Bioswales are similar to rain gardens, but for a larger capacity of water, and often in the patch of grass between sidewalks and roads or between the rows of parking in a parking lot. Bioswales are full of plants and have underground tile or perforated pipes that allow water to flow out of the immediate area and into the groundwater or back to the sewage system but cleaner than traditional drains.
Something as simple as adding trees to the roadsides and in parking lots can be beneficial to the community and stormwater. The trees shade out the asphalt lowering the temperature of the hard surface and surrounding areas, and trees can absorb 25% to 35% of the water in a rain event (Morton Arboretum).
Permeable pavement in the simplest definition is cement without sand on a bed of rocks. There is enough space between the aggregates to allow water to flow through the hard surface and the rocks underneath act as a reservoir as the water drains into the ground below.
So the consistent message in all these methods is to plant more native perennials, shrubs and trees. By doing so, we’ll improve habitat, water quality and human health. The people that came before us unfortunately have integrated so many ornamental plants from Europe and Asia, this includes lawn grass, because that is what they were familiar with, you have to do some research when choosing your plants. There is a huge selection of native plants that can meet your project needs and more nurseries are providing native selections.
Sources: Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission, Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership
Sara Huetteman is the Education Coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. For more information and to schedule educational opportunities, contact Sara by phone at 231-839-7193, by email at sara.huetteman@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
