CADILLAC — The end of the weekend brought no new COVID-19 cases to Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 Wexford stayed at 15 confirmed cases and three deaths, Missaukee at 18 cases and one death, Lake at six cases and Osceola at 21 cases. Both Lake and Osceola continued to have no reported deaths due to COVID-19.
The state of Michigan, however, saw a slight rise in its Sunday numbers going from 61,084 confirmed COVID-19 cases to 61,230 and 5,843 deaths to 5,846 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.