It will be mostly sunny during the final days of August but not hot. Daytime temps this weekend, Aug. 26-27, will hover around the high 60s and low 70s and overnight it will fall all the way down into the mid 40s. Monday will be about the same though not quite as cold overnight. Tuesday brings some rain, however, and daytime temps down into the mid 60s with nighttime temps in the mid 40s. The couple in this photo were enjoying nice summer weather and hopefully a good day fishing on Lake Missaukee when they went out on their wooden boat probably sometime during the 1940s. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
Most Popular
