Superstition, Just Superstition!
Thought your readers might enjoy these.
Moles on the neck, money by the peck.
Sing before breakfast, cry before night.
Find a penny, good luck all day.
Drop a fork, a man’s going to visit.
Drop a spoon, a girl will visit.
Drop a knife, disappointment all day.
Walk under a ladder, bad luck.
Walk on a crack, break your mother’s back.
Picture falls off wall, death in the family.
Full moon at night, sailor’s delight.
Your palm of your hand itches, you’ll get money.
Wear clothes inside out and backwards, get a gift.
Spill salt, toss some over your shoulder for good luck.
Ears ringing, someone’s talking about you.
Break a mirror, as many pieces as is, that many years of bad luck.
If a child has a hurt, kiss it and they’ll be better. “It Works!”
Bonnie Matyanczyk
Lake City
